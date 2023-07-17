Menu
Bow Down, It’s Industrial Week!

A full celebration of industrial music all week long

Industrial Week featured
July 17, 2023 | 2:05pm ET

    It’s Industrial Week here at Consequence, celebrating a style of music that can be heavy enough for headbangers and dancey enough for club-goers.

    The industrial music world has brought us the likes of Throbbing Gristle, Einstürzende Neubauten, Skinny Puppy, Ministry, and Nine Inch Nails, who’ve all influenced countless bands inside and outside of the genre.

    For some, industrial music serves as a gateway to heavy music, bridging the gap between alternative rock and metal. For others, it can go the other way, opening the door from extreme music to new wave and goth.

    These days, industrial music appears as vital as ever, with Skinny Puppy embarking on a farewell tour, and Ministry hitting the road with Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper. Meanwhile, Las Vegas’ recent Sick New World fest not only served as a showcase for nu-metal acts, but also several prominent industrial bands.

    Starting with our picks for the 50 Best Industrial Albums of All Time, Consequence is rolling out industrial-themed content all week. Stay tuned for a curated list by one of industrial’s greatest icons, as well as a film-related essay, a track premiere, a photo gallery, a Best Songs list, and more.

    Check back with this article for links to “Industrial Week” content as it goes up (posted below).

    Monday, July 17th:

    Greatest Industrial Albums
     Editor's Pick
    50 Best Industrial Albums of All Time

