j-hope of BTS Announces Jack in the Box (HOPE Edition)

The expanded set includes three live recordings from his 2022 performance at Lollapalooza and two instrumentals

j-hope at Lollapalooza
j-hope, photo by Joshua Druding
July 17, 2023 | 7:38am ET

    j-hope of BTS has announced a special physical release of his recent solo album, Jack in the Box.

    Entitled Jack in the Box (HOPE Edition), the expanded set includes three live recordings from his 2022 performance at Lollapalooza and two instrumentals. Additionally, the the physical release will include new concept photos and a variety of special components. It’s due out on August 18th.

    According to a press release, j-hope “put in much effort into working on the physical album Jack in the Box (HOPE Edition) before his military enlistment to allow more fans to enjoy the album in various forms. Much like Jack In The Box, j-hope participated in the overall composition and planning of the new physical album.”

    Read our interview with j-hope about Jack in the Box, and listen to Stanning BTS’s review of the album below.

    Photo Gallery: j-hope at Lollapalooza 2022 (Click to Expand)

j-hope of BTS Announces Jack in the Box (HOPE Edition)

