Jack White Lashes Out at Guy Fieri for Normalizing Donald Trump

Jack White has lashed out against celebrities including Guy Fieri, Mark Wahlberg, Joe Rogan, and Mel Gibson for normalizing former president Donald Trump.

“Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of shit Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book,” White wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate.”

Over the weekend, Trump was photographed chatting with Fieri, Wahlberg, Rogan, and Gibson at UFC 290 in Las Vegas. Among that group, Fieri’s hobnobbing is perhaps most surprising. The celebrity chef has long presented himself as apolitical, and recently joined Rage Against the Machine on the road. Then again, he’s good friends with Trump’s golfing buddy, Kid Rock.

White has grown increasingly outspoken about his political views in recent years. Last year, he chided Trump for appointing three conservative Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, despite “all the abortions you secretly paid.”

He also quit Twitter after Elon Musk reinstated Trump’s account, saying of his decision: “You [Musk] intend to give platforms to known liars and wash your hands like pontius pilate and claim no responsibility? trump was removed from twitter because he incited violence multiple times, people died and were injured as a result of his lies and his ego, (let alone what his coup did to attempt to destroy democracy and our Capitol).”

