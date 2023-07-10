Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Jack White Lashes Out at Guy Fieri for Normalizing Donald Trump

The celebrity chef was seen chatting with Trump at a recent UFC bout

Advertisement
Jack White / Guy Fieri and Trump
Jack White, phot by George Oritz / Guy Fieri and Donald Trump, photo via Twitter
July 10, 2023 | 12:48pm ET

    Jack White has lashed out against celebrities including Guy Fieri, Mark Wahlberg, Joe Rogan, and Mel Gibson for normalizing former president Donald Trump.

    “Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of shit Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book,” White wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate.”

    Over the weekend, Trump was photographed chatting with Fieri, Wahlberg, Rogan, and Gibson at UFC 290 in Las Vegas. Among that group, Fieri’s hobnobbing is perhaps most surprising. The celebrity chef has long presented himself as apolitical, and recently joined Rage Against the Machine on the road. Then again, he’s good friends with Trump’s golfing buddy, Kid Rock.

    Related Video

    White has grown increasingly outspoken about his political views in recent years. Last year, he chided Trump for appointing three conservative Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, despite “all the abortions you secretly paid.”

    Advertisement

    He also quit Twitter after Elon Musk reinstated Trump’s account, saying of his decision: “You [Musk] intend to give platforms to known liars and wash your hands like pontius pilate and claim no responsibility? trump was removed from twitter because he incited violence multiple times, people died and were injured as a result of his lies and his ego, (let alone what his coup did to attempt to destroy democracy and our Capitol).”

    Revisit our recent Jack White cover story.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

ozzy osbourne power trip statement

Ozzy Osbourne Bows Out of Power Trip Festival: "My Body Is Telling Me That I’m Just Not Ready Yet"

July 10, 2023

billy white jr obituary

Billy White Jr., Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction Cross Logo Artist, Has Died

July 10, 2023

madonna health condition update road to recovery

Madonna Gives Update on Her Condition: "I'm on the Road to Recovery"

July 10, 2023

country gatekeepers record breaking charts chat luke combs morgan wallen tracy chapman

Country Music’s Record-Breaking Run Proves the Gatekeepers Are Stronger Than Ever

July 10, 2023

greta van fleet starcatcher Sam Kiszka podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Greta Van Fleet’s Sam Kiszka on Starcatcher and the Creation of the Universe

July 10, 2023

mike love surfer girl gender specific budweiser fbi

Mike Love Jokes He's "Concerned" to Perform "Surfer Girl" Because It's "Gender Specific"

July 10, 2023

Dave Mustaine Thrash vs Glam

Dave Mustaine on Thrash vs. Glam Metal: Metallica and Mötley Crüe Were Actually "Similar"

July 10, 2023

tina knowles house burglarized report legal news beyonce solange music pop

Tina Knowles' Home Burglarized of Over $1 Million: Report

July 10, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jack White Lashes Out at Guy Fieri for Normalizing Donald Trump

Menu Shop Search Newsletter