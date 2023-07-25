Jack White Relinquishes His Tesla, Shuns Elon Musk for Good

Jack White has evidently grown so resentful of Elon Musk that he’s auctioning off his beloved Tesla. The former White Stripes frontman’s 2013 Model S is among the personal items he’s currently selling at a virtual garage sale hosted by Everything but the House.

White was, at one point, a very avid Tesla fan. He once called Musk “the Henry Ford of the 21st century,” he performed a private concert at the company’s Fremont, California plant in 2018, and he even ensured his music was optimized for car stereos by using a radio transmitter to listen to tracks in — you guessed it — his Tesla.

But as Musk’s behavior has become increasingly volatile over the past year or so, White’s admiration of the guy has obviously dwindled. Last December, after the Tesla CEO purchased Twitter — ultimately igniting its epic downfall — White took to Instagram to berate him over the site’s seemingly arbitrary “free speech” regulations.

But, if you’re not in the market for a new car, White also has a bunch of music-related stuff for sale, including the Framus acoustic guitar he used in The White Stripes’ “We’re Going To Be Friends” music video, props photographed on the cover of The Raconteurs’ Consolers of the Lonely, and some cool vintage furniture from the Third Man Records offices.

Bid on White’s Tesla and his other items here. A portion of the proceeds from the auction benefit Detroit’s Clark Park Coalition and the revival of this historic public space.

Revisit our recent Jack White cover story.