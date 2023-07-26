Menu
James Blake Shares New Song “Loading”: Stream

The second single from his sixth studio album, Playing Robots Into Heaven

james blake loading new song playing robots into heaven
James Blake, photo by Jordan Ratoike
July 26, 2023 | 3:58pm ET

    James Blake has shared “Loading,” the second single from his upcoming sixth studio album, Playing Robots Into Heaven. Stream it below.

    The subdued, moody track showcases Blake’s electronic style, switching between drum machine grooves and cascading synth parts. “Loading” also demonstrates Blake’s versatile singing voice, as throughout the song he’s able to deliver a falsetto that sounds akin to a feminine performance.

    As the refrain “Wherever I go/ I’m only as good as my mind/ Which is only good if your mind” repeats, the tune almost becomes a duet between Blake and himself. In a video posted to his Instagram, Blake can be seen listening to the higher vocal part. When he’s asked who is singing, Blake responds, “Oh, me.”

    Playing Robots Into Heaven follows 2021’s Friends That Break Your Heart. It drops on September 8th via Republic and features the lead single, “Big Hammer.” In support of the album, Blake will head out on an international tour this fall. Grab your tickets here.

    Earlier this month, Erick the Architect shared the Blake-produced “Parkour,” the former’s first single of 2023. The two previously collaborated on Blake’s 2020 EP Before, on which Erick contributes to the track “I Keep Calling.”

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

