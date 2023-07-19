Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

James Cameron on Threat of AI: “I Warned You in 1984 and You Didn’t Listen”

"I think that we will get into the equivalent of a nuclear arms race with AI"

Advertisement
james cameron AI comments warned you in 1984 the terminator
James Cameron with a Terminator, Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage
Follow
July 19, 2023 | 1:07pm ET

    James Cameron is literally saying, “I told you so” in response to the rise of AI. In an interview with CTV News, the filmmaker referenced his sci-fi classic The Terminator while sharing his concerns about the threat artificial intelligence poses to humanity.

    “I warned you guys in 1984, and you didn’t listen,” he told Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos, explaining that we have to examine who is developing the technology and whether they are doing it for profit (“teaching it greed”) or for military defense (“teaching it paranoia”).

    He continued, “I think that we will get into the equivalent of a nuclear arms race with AI, and if we don’t build it, the other guys are for sure going to build it, and so then it’ll escalate. You could imagine an AI in a combat theater, the whole thing just being fought by the computers at a speed humans can no longer intercede, and you have no ability to de-escalate.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In The Terminator, Cameron and co-writer Gale Anne Hurd laid out a scenario in which an artificial intelligence defense network called Skynet had become self-aware and all but destroyed humanity. Four decades later, it no longer feels like science fiction, but a potential reality.

    Elsewhere in the interview, Cameron gave his thoughts about AI bots being used to write film scripts, which is one of the sticking points in the ongoing WGA strike. On that front, he doesn’t feel threatened by artificial intelligence being able to encroach on his craft.

    “I just don’t personally believe that a disembodied mind that’s just regurgitating what other embodied minds have said — about the life that they’ve had, about love, about lying, about fear, about mortality — and just put it all together into a word salad and then regurgitate it,” he said. “I don’t believe that’s ever going to have something that’s going to move an audience. You have to be human to write that.”

    Advertisement

    Cameron added that he “certainly wouldn’t be interested” in AI creating scripts for him: “Let’s wait 20 years, and if an AI wins an Oscar for Best Screenplay, I think we’ve got to take them seriously.”

    Earlier this month, the Titanic director dispelled rumors that he is making a movie about the OceanGate tragedy. Following the explosion of a submersible meant to sustain tours of the Titanic wreckage, he was one of the most high-profile voices to criticize the company for ignoring warnings about the vehicle’s structure.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

A Haunting in Venice trailer watch Tina Fey Kenneth Branagh Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh Leads a Séance Gone Wrong in Trailer for Kenneth Branagh's A Haunting in Venice: Watch

July 19, 2023

paul rudd jenna ortega strike sag-aftra a24 movie film news

SAG-AFTRA Gives Go-Ahead to Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega Film Amid Strike

July 19, 2023

Oppenheimer Review

Oppenheimer Review: Christopher Nolan Blows Up the Biopic

July 19, 2023

Barbie Review

Barbie Review: A Doll's Existential Crisis Leads to One of the Year's Most Life-Affirming Films

July 18, 2023

matt damon acting break couples therapy christopher nolan oppenheimer role

Matt Damon Promised Wife in Couples Therapy He'd Take Acting Break Unless Christopher Nolan Called

July 18, 2023

timothee chalamet hot chocolate vat wonka

Timothée Chalamet Swam in an "Enormous Vat of Hot Chocolate" While Filming Wonka

July 18, 2023

michael cera almost quit acting juno superbad success

Michael Cera Almost Quit Acting After Superbad and Juno Success

July 17, 2023

Mission Impossible Women

The Mission: Impossible Franchise Can't Seem to Figure Out Women

July 17, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

James Cameron on Threat of AI: "I Warned You in 1984 and You Didn't Listen"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter