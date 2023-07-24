Legendary post-punk drummers Lol Tolhurst (formerly of The Cure) and Budgie (formerly of Siouxsie and the Banshees) have joined forces with producer Jacknife Lee for a new collaborative project called Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee. The trio will release their debut album, Los Angeles, on November 3rd through Play It Again Sam.

Across the album’s 13 tracks, the group is joined by a number of high-profile guest contributors, including U2’s The Edge, Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock, Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie, IDLES’s Mark Bowden, Lonnie Holley, and Mary Lattimore. LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy also pops up on two tracks, including the album’s title track / lead single. Check it out below.

Tolhurst has also announced a new book, GOTH: A History, which promises “a fascinating deep dive with stories and anecdotes from Tolhurst’s personal memories as well as the musicians, magicians, and artists who made goth an inevitable and enduring movement,” including The Cure, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Bauhaus, Joy Division, and more.

Related Video

Los Angeles Tracklist:

01. This Is What It Is (To Be Free) (with Bobby Gillespie)

02. Los Angeles (with James Murphy)

03. Uh Oh (with Arrow de Wilde and Mark Bowen)

04. Ghosted At Home with Bobby Gillespie)

05. Train With No Station (with The Edge)

06. Bodies (with Lonnie Holley and Mary Lattimore)

07. Everything And Nothing

08. Travel Channel (with Pam Amsterdam)

09. Country of the Blind (with Bobby Gillespie)

10. The Past (Being Eaten)

11. We Got To Move (with Isaac Brock)

12. Noche Oscura (with The Edge)

13. Skins (with James Murphy)