Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

James Murphy Guests on Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee’s New Single “Los Angeles”: Stream

The title track to the trio's upcoming debut album

Advertisement
Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee and James Murphy
Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee (photo by Louis Rodiger) / James Murphy (photo by David Brendan Hall)
July 24, 2023 | 9:07am ET

    Legendary post-punk drummers Lol Tolhurst (formerly of The Cure) and Budgie (formerly of Siouxsie and the Banshees) have joined forces with producer Jacknife Lee for a new collaborative project called Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee. The trio will release their debut album, Los Angeles, on November 3rd through Play It Again Sam.

    Across the album’s 13 tracks, the group is joined by a number of high-profile guest contributors, including U2’s The Edge, Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock, Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie, IDLES’s Mark Bowden, Lonnie Holley, and Mary Lattimore. LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy also pops up on two tracks, including the album’s title track / lead single. Check it out below.

    Tolhurst has also announced a new book, GOTH: A History, which promises “a fascinating deep dive with stories and anecdotes from Tolhurst’s personal memories as well as the musicians, magicians, and artists who made goth an inevitable and enduring movement,” including The Cure, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Bauhaus, Joy Division, and more.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Los Angeles Tracklist:
    01. This Is What It Is (To Be Free) (with Bobby Gillespie)
    02. Los Angeles (with James Murphy)
    03. Uh Oh (with Arrow de Wilde and Mark Bowen)
    04. Ghosted At Home with Bobby Gillespie)
    05. Train With No Station (with The Edge)
    06. Bodies (with Lonnie Holley and Mary Lattimore)
    07. Everything And Nothing
    08. Travel Channel (with Pam Amsterdam)
    09. Country of the Blind (with Bobby Gillespie)
    10. The Past (Being Eaten)
    11. We Got To Move (with Isaac Brock)
    12. Noche Oscura (with The Edge)
    13. Skins (with James Murphy)

Latest Stories

ryan gosling matchbox twenty push barbie soundtrack stream

Ryan Gosling Covers Matchbox Twenty's "Push" for Barbie Soundtrack: Stream

July 22, 2023

brian setzer devil always collects new album rockabilly rock n roll music news single tour dates 2023 tickets listen

Brian Setzer Announces New Album The Devil Always Collects, 2023 Tour Dates

July 21, 2023

chris stapleton higher new album artwork tracklist white horse single stream

Chris Stapleton Announces New Album Higher, Shares "White Horse": Stream

July 21, 2023

brandi carlile indigo girls cover closer to fine ryan gosling matchbox twenty push barbie soundtrack

Brandi Carlile Covers Indigo Girls' "Closer to Fine" for Barbie Soundtrack: Stream

July 21, 2023

Roger Waters

Roger Waters Previews The Dark Side of the Moon With Strange Re-Recording with "Money": Stream

July 21, 2023

Meet Me @ the Altar give it up new song 2023 tour dates

Meet Me @ the Altar Ask for Help on New Song "Give It Up": Stream

July 21, 2023

Greta Van Fleet starcatcher meeting the master 2023 album single

Greta Van Fleet Share New Album Starcatcher: Stream

July 21, 2023

Beartooth

Beartooth Announce New Album The Surface, Unveil Single "Might Love Myself": Stream

July 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

James Murphy Guests on Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee's New Single "Los Angeles": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter