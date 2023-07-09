Menu
Jamie Foxx Spotted in Public for First Time Since Hospitalization

The actor is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition

Jamie Foxx 2023
Jamie Foxx, photo by Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty
July 9, 2023 | 6:22pm ET

    Jamie Foxx was spotted in public for the first time since a lengthy hospital stint for an undisclosed medical condition.

    The 55-year-old actor was seen cruising on a yacht on the Chicago River on Sunday afternoon. Footage obtained by TMZ shows Foxx smiling and waving back at a passing vessel.

    TMZ reports that Foxx was also seen out and about in Chicago on Saturday.

    Foxx was initially hospitalized on April 12th. His family has kept his condition private, but asked fans to “pray for Jamie.”An update from his daughter on May 12th said Foxx was out of the hospital and “recuperating.”

Jamie Foxx Spotted in Public for First Time Since Hospitalization

