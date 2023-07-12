Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Janelle Monáe on The Age of Pleasure and Upcoming Role in A24’s De La Resistance

The artist also tells us about having Grace Jones and Sister Nancy as guests

Advertisement
Janelle Monáe the age of pleasure podcast interview Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Janelle Monáe, photo by Jheyda McGarrell
Consequence Staff
July 12, 2023 | 2:52pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS 

    Janelle Monáe rings in to talk with Kyle Meredith about her latest album, The Age of Pleasure.

    Related Video

    The musician/actress talks of the importance of the opening line “I’m not the same” and how it’s designed to introduce the LP, as well as the inspiration she took from Busby Berkeley. She also explains the importance of featuring people of color on 8mm and 16mm film, and gushes about having Grace Jones and Sister Nancy as guests on the record.

    “[The Age of Pleasure] is a love letter to the diaspora, and it was only right to include these strong powerful voices that soundtrack our parties all the time,” she explains. “You can’t go anywhere without hearing Sister Nancy ‘Bam Bam’ at the party. These are two Jamaican queens who are strong, who are powerful, who are outliers from where they’re from — and I love linking up with other outliers.”

    Monáe also teases her upcoming role as Josephine Baker in A24’s upcoming De La Resistance.

    Get Janelle Monáe Tickets Here

    Listen to Janelle Monáe talk about The Age of Pleasure and more in the new episode above or watch below via YouTube. Please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

greta van fleet starcatcher Sam Kiszka podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Greta Van Fleet’s Sam Kiszka on Starcatcher and the Creation of the Universe

July 10, 2023

Ian hunter defiance part 1 podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Ian Hunter on Working with Jeff Beck, Taylor Hawkins, Jeff Tweedy, and Slash

July 7, 2023

lucinda williams stories from a rock n roll heart podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Lucinda Williams on Working with Springsteen, Learning from Petty, and the Brilliance of Dylan

July 5, 2023

Nick Hexum 311 podcast interview Kyle Meredith

311’s Nick Hexum on Evolver, Music Anniversaries and the Heaviness of Their Next Album

July 3, 2023

Jeff Ament deaf Charlie Pearl Jam podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Jeff Ament on Deaf Charlie, Yield, and the Next Pearl Jam Album

June 30, 2023

louise post sleepwalker podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Veruca Salt’s Louise Post on How Trauma and Women Pirates Inspired Her New Solo Album Sleepwalker

June 28, 2023

Jason Scott lee the wind & the reckoning interview podcast Kyle Meredith

Jason Scott Lee on the Cultural Stories of Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story, Jungle Book, and Doogie Kameāloha, M.D

June 26, 2023

outlander season 7 cast podcast interview Kyle Meredith

The Cast of Outlander on Season 7, Nonviolence, and the Sinead O’Connor Theme Song

June 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Janelle Monáe on The Age of Pleasure and Upcoming Role in A24’s De La Resistance

Menu Shop Search Newsletter