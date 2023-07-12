<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Janelle Monáe rings in to talk with Kyle Meredith about her latest album, The Age of Pleasure.

The musician/actress talks of the importance of the opening line “I’m not the same” and how it’s designed to introduce the LP, as well as the inspiration she took from Busby Berkeley. She also explains the importance of featuring people of color on 8mm and 16mm film, and gushes about having Grace Jones and Sister Nancy as guests on the record.

“[The Age of Pleasure] is a love letter to the diaspora, and it was only right to include these strong powerful voices that soundtrack our parties all the time,” she explains. “You can’t go anywhere without hearing Sister Nancy ‘Bam Bam’ at the party. These are two Jamaican queens who are strong, who are powerful, who are outliers from where they’re from — and I love linking up with other outliers.”

Monáe also teases her upcoming role as Josephine Baker in A24’s upcoming De La Resistance.

Listen to Janelle Monáe talk about The Age of Pleasure and more in the new episode above or watch below via YouTube.