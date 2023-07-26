Menu
Jason Aldean Removes Black Lives Matter Protest Footage from “Try That in a Small Town” Video

The news footage was projected onto a courthouse where a Black teenager was lynched in 1927

jason aldean removes black lives matter protest footage try that in a small town video
Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” music video (via YouTube)
July 26, 2023 | 12:17pm ET

    Jason Aldean has quietly edited his “Try That in a Small Town” video to remove footage from a Black Lives Matter protest.

    As TMZ points out, the violence-stoking music video for the song no longer contains a portion that projects news footage from a BLM rally in Georgia onto a Tennessee courthouse where a Black teenager was lynched in 1927. The now-removed clip was originally broadcasted by Fox 5 Atlanta.

    It’s worth noting that Aldean previously claimed in a statement that there wasn’t “a single video clip that isn’t real news footage” in the “Try That in a Small Town” visual while calling out “meritless” accusations that he was “not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests.” It’s unclear whether Fox 5 asked for the footage to be removed.

    Even with the minor edit, the video still contains an anti-protest message and racist dog whistles. There’s plenty of other footage from protests against police brutality juxtaposed with lyrics like, “You cross that line, it won’t take long/ For you to find out, I recommend you don’t/ Try that in a small town.”

    As if that weren’t enough, a TikTok video went viral over the weekend that uncovered a previously unreported lyric video for “Try That in a Small Town” glorifying an attack on an anti-segregationist reporter in a small town in Jim Crow-era Mississippi.

    Many artists, including Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell, have spoken out against Aldean’s song and video. However, supporters of Aldean’s message pushed “Try That in a Small Town” to the biggest sales week for a country song in over 10 years, propelling it all the way to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. It landed one spot behind Jung Kook of BTS’ first solo No. 1 (and our recent Song of the Week) “Seven,” which features rapper Latto.

