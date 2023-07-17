Menu
Jason Aldean Cancels Concert After Suffering Heat Stroke On Stage

The country singer was performing in Hartford, CT

Jason Aldean suffers heat stroke
Jason Aldean, photo via Twitter
July 16, 2023 | 10:18pm ET

    Jason Aldean abruptly ended his concert in Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday after suffering a heat stroke.

    In a video posted to Instagram, Aldean said he was playing golf earlier in the day, and the “combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion” caught up to him during the show. “Everybody who was at the show knew how hot it was,” he added.

    Aldean said he was treated with two IVs and is feeling well enough to continue his tour at scheduled. He also intends to reschedule the show in Hartford.

    Aldean’s “Highway Desperado Tour” runs through October. Tickets for his upcoming dates are available here.

