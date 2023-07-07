Jennifer Garner Returning as Elektra in Deadpool 3

Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as the assassin Elektra Natchios for Deadpool 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Garner first played Elektra in the 2003 Daredevil film starring Ben Affleck before starring in her own spinoff movie two years later. Hugh Jackman was previously revealed to be bringing Wolverine out of retirement for Deadpool 3, which is currently shooting with Ryan Reynolds reprising his role as the titular Merc with a Mouth.

Besides Jackman, this appears to be the first semi-official confirmation of a non-MCU Marvel actor returning for the multiversal madness that Deadpool 3 is shaping up to be. It would also seem to add credence to rumblings that Affleck would be back in the horns for a cameo. Jackman’s X-pals Famke Janssen (Jean Grey), Halle Berry (Storm), and James Marsden (Cyclops) have been rumored to appear (justice for Kelsey Grammer’s Beast!), while fans have been buzzing about the possibility of Channing Tatum finally getting to play the Ragin’ Cajun after his Gambit solo film went through years of development hell.

Related Video

Of course, after what happened to all the great X-Force characters that appeared in Deadpool 2, perhaps fans should be more nervous than excited. There’s also the odd fact that we haven’t heard word of Zazie Beetz coming back as Domino or Josh Brolin returning as Cable (or Thanos, for that matter), despite both making it out of the previous film alive.

Advertisement

Deadpool 3 is being directed by Shawn Levy, who co-wrote the script with Reynolds, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Zeb Wells. Marvel’s Kevin Feige, Levy, and Reynolds are producing the film. It’s currently scheduled for release on May 3rd, 2024.