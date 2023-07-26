Jeopardy! Tournament Delayed After Champions Vow to Not Cross Picket Line

Producers of Jeopardy! have confirmed that the show’s annual Tournament of Champions has been delayed. The announcement follows news that at least seven of the contestants have refused to cross the picket line to tape the show, instead choosing to stand in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America during their ongoing strike.

The first contestant to speak out was 13-time show winner, Ray Lalonde, who took to Reddit to explain the situation. “There are now credible reports that the producers are making contingency plans to start filming the next season of the show with old and/or recycled material if the WGA strike remains unresolved,” he wrote in a post on the Jeopardy! subreddit. “As a supporter of the trade union movement, a union member’s son and a proud union member myself, I have informed the show’s producers that if the strike remains unresolved I will not cross a picket line to play in the tournament of champions.” Lalonde is a scenic artist and member of IATSE, a union for film and TV crew workers.

In response, other champions came forward, siding with Lalonde and declaring their intention to stand with the WGA. The show’s producers, meanwhile, have confirmed that the tournament has been delayed, though in a statement to HuffPost they claimed that they “never had any intention of producing a Tournament of Champions for Season 39 until the strike is resolved.”

Regardless, the show has already received some flak for actions undermining the WGA. In May, it was revealed that host Ken Jennings had crossed the picket line in order to tape the final episodes of the 39th season, even after his co-host, Mayim Bialik, had refused to do the same.

Now, contestants are uniting in their support for the strike. “I’ll stand with you, Ray!” contestant Hannah Wilson commented on Lalonde’s Reddit post, before adding, “A [Tournament of Champions] with all recycled clues doesn’t sound like much fun to play in, anyway.” Another contestant, Cris Pannullo, commented: “I fully agree with [Lalonde’s] stance and will not participate in any games comprised of recycled clues while the WGA strike is in effect.”

Some contestants, like Dan Wohl, have even suggested taking matters into their own hands and hosting an unofficial tournament online with “as many [Season 39] contestants as possible.” Proceeds for the online version would then, according to Wohl, go towards a fundraiser for the WGA.

The WGA has been on strike since early May. Earlier this month, they were joined by SAG-AFTRA, who declared their strike after failing to negotiate a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).