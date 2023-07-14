Joe Jonas Admits to Shitting Himself on Stage

Joe Jonas has revealed he was put in a shitty predicament while performing on stage in 2019 after realizing what he thought was “a little toot” actually turned out to be poop on his pants.

“I was with a few friends yesterday, and we were just talking about, you know, there’s a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you shit your pants,” the 33-year-old Jonas Brothers member said during an appearance on KIIS FM’s Will & Woody for the Drive Home. “This was about four years ago, it’s fresh but I’ve been able to work through it — a lot of therapy. Let’s just say, it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing.”

Going into more detail, Jonas explained that the accident caught him completely off guard. “You think it might have been a little toot, it might’ve been a little something else — a little something extra,” he added. “So it was like a mid-wardrobe shit change during the set. If you go through the archives, there’s a wardrobe change halfway through the show, and maybe it was a little bit like, ‘Oh, that was an interesting choice to change clothes that quickly.'”

Before finishing the story, the middle Jonas Brother made sure to clarify that the shit on his pants was “a light one, it wasn’t a full. I was able to tell the tale.” Still, in the heat of the moment, he had some concern that “somebody is going to be able to see this and know what is happening.”

Now, Jonas believes that “it wasn’t as big of a deal” as he thought at the time and joked about it being almost a rite of passage: “It has happened to many artists. I feel like I’ve paid my dues, and I feel like I’m a part of some secret club now.”

The Jonas Brothers released their latest LP, The Album, this past May. Earlier this month, they teamed up with TOMORROW X TOGETHER on “Do It Like That.” Catch Joe trying to avoid a repeat accident during the band’s ongoing “five albums a night” US tour. Tickets are available here.