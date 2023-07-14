Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Joe Walsh Dismisses Threat of AI: “It Can’t Destroy a Hotel Room”

Average Joe just might not be the best resource for AI innovation

Advertisement
joe walsh ai hotel room the eagles long goodbye tour artificial intelligence
Joe Walsh, photo by Ross Halfin
July 14, 2023 | 8:39am ET

    The Eagles’ Joe Walsh expressed his indifference toward AI in a recent interview with The Associated Press, sharing he won’t feel threatened by the technology’s encroachment on the music industry until it can “destroy a hotel room.”

    The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, who once caused $28,000 in hotel property damage and proudly sang “I live in hotels/ Tear out the walls” on 1978’s “Life’s Been Good” set an unlikely new standard for the innovative tech to surpass, claiming, “It’s computers, it has nothing to do with music.”

    “It can’t destroy a hotel room, it can’t throw a TV off the fifth floor into the pool and get it right in the middle,” the guitarist shared. “When AI knows how to destroy a hotel room, I’ll pay attention to it.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Whether Average Joe has continued to live inside “A Life of Illusion” or just missed a few of the latest demonstrations by Boston Dynamics, the debate surrounding AI’s place in music has been a prominent topic in 2023 with artists like Nick Cave, Dolly Parton, and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor voicing varying levels of skepticism. Meanwhile, the developing technology has already been embraced in some form by the likes of GrimesPaul McCartney, Liam Gallagher, and David Guetta.

    In the meantime, Walsh may just have to prove his humanity once again and trash another hotel room or two during The Eagles’ ongoing “The Long Goodbye” farewell tour. Grab tickets to any of the band’s remaining dates here.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Jungkook on Good Morning America

Jungkook Performs "Seven" and "Euphoria" on Good Morning America: Watch

July 14, 2023

Damon Albarn Arctic Monkeys guitar band blur alex turner podcast interview

Damon Albarn Says Arctic Monkeys Are "The Last Great Guitar Band"

July 14, 2023

jungkook bts bighit latto seven

Jungkook of BTS Simmers on Summery "Seven" featuring Latto: Stream

July 14, 2023

lisa marie presley cause of death revealed

Lisa Marie Presley's Cause of Death Revealed

July 13, 2023

Randy Blythe cuts dreads Lamb of God kickoff tour

Randy Blythe Loses His Dreadlocks as Lamb of God Kick Off Summer Tour: Video + Setlist

July 13, 2023

damon albarn opera the magic flute part two johann wolfgang von goethe

Damon Albarn Is Working on Another Opera

July 13, 2023

A Savage Thanksgiving Prayer new song single tour dates stream watch video

Parquet Courts' A. Savage Unveils 2023 Tour Dates, Shares "Thanksgiving Prayer": Stream

July 13, 2023

dead milkmen hometowns of consequence favorite venue

The Dead Milkmen on Why W.O.W. Is One of the Last Venues in Philly "To Enjoy Local Music"

July 13, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Joe Walsh Dismisses Threat of AI: "It Can't Destroy a Hotel Room"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter