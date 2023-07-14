Joe Walsh Dismisses Threat of AI: “It Can’t Destroy a Hotel Room”

The Eagles’ Joe Walsh expressed his indifference toward AI in a recent interview with The Associated Press, sharing he won’t feel threatened by the technology’s encroachment on the music industry until it can “destroy a hotel room.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, who once caused $28,000 in hotel property damage and proudly sang “I live in hotels/ Tear out the walls” on 1978’s “Life’s Been Good” set an unlikely new standard for the innovative tech to surpass, claiming, “It’s computers, it has nothing to do with music.”

“It can’t destroy a hotel room, it can’t throw a TV off the fifth floor into the pool and get it right in the middle,” the guitarist shared. “When AI knows how to destroy a hotel room, I’ll pay attention to it.”

Whether Average Joe has continued to live inside “A Life of Illusion” or just missed a few of the latest demonstrations by Boston Dynamics, the debate surrounding AI’s place in music has been a prominent topic in 2023 with artists like Nick Cave, Dolly Parton, and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor voicing varying levels of skepticism. Meanwhile, the developing technology has already been embraced in some form by the likes of Grimes, Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher, and David Guetta.

In the meantime, Walsh may just have to prove his humanity once again and trash another hotel room or two during The Eagles’ ongoing “The Long Goodbye” farewell tour. Grab tickets to any of the band’s remaining dates here.