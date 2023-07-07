It’s family reunion time for Joel and Ethan Coen, who have confirmed that they’ll be teaming back up again for an upcoming project. Or, rather, one of them has confirmed.

Ethan revealed in a new interview with Empire (via Slashfilm) that the brothers Coen are developing a new movie together, after they spent the past five years working separately from each other. For a lot of filmmakers, that’s not such a long hiatus — but for the Coens, who can churn out more movies in a decade than most directors do in a lifetime, that time away feels like eons. It’s the longest break they’ve ever taken between projects since their first film together, 1984’s Blood Simple.

As of right now, we don’t know what to expect from the upcoming film, and there’s no timeframe of even when to expect it. Fan communities have apparently hypothesized that it’ll be a neo-noir film, but we’ll likely have to wait for official details until we hear them straight from the source themselves (and whenever that happens, we’ll update you here).

Related Video

The Coens last collaborated together on their 2018 anthology The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. They’ve kept themselves busy in the meantime with projects like Joel’s The Tragedy of Macbeth and Ethan’s upcoming Drive-Away Dolls.