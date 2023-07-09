Menu
Jonah Hill Accused of Being “Emotionally Abusive” to Ex-Girlfriend

“If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan," wrote pro surfer Sarah Brady

Jonah Hill, photo by Harald Krichel
July 9, 2023 | 12:32pm ET

    An ex-girlfriend of Jonah Hill has accused the actor of being a “misogynist narcissist” who was “emotionally abusive” during their relationship.

    Earlier this weekend, professional surfer Sarah Brady posted on her Instagram story what appeared to be screenshots of texts exchanged between her and Hill, whom she dated in 2021. In one message (via People), Hill allegedly told Brady that if she wanted to “surf with men,” “model,” “post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit,” “post sexual pictures,” and have “friendships with women who are in unstable places,” then he is “not the right partner” for her.

    “If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan,” Brady added. “I too struggle with mental health but I do not use it to control [people] like he did to me.” Hill has been open about his experience living with persistent anxiety. Last year, he announced a documentary called Stutz which focuses mainly on his therapist.

    Brady’s Instagram story went on: “If I could have one wish for him it would be that he is surrounded by feminist men who can hold him accountable to grow in the ways he has expressed he wants to.” She concluded by saying that someone being an “emotionally abusive partner doesn’t mean they’re a terrible person,” but “at the same time, it doesn’t mean it’s OK.”

    Hill is also directing, co-writing, and co-producing an upcoming dark comedy called Outcomein which he’ll star with Keanu Reeves.

    @hellotefi

    JONAH DUDE COME ONNNNNN #jonahhill #sarahbrady #wtf

    ♬ original sound – hellotefi

Jonah Hill Accused of Being "Emotionally Abusive" to Ex-Girlfriend

