Jonas Brothers to Play Five Albums a Night on Upcoming Tour [Updated]

Spanning over 90 shows, the tour kicks off in August

The Jonas Brothers
Consequence Staff
July 27, 2023 | 10:41am ET

    The Jonas Brothers have announced the “Five Albums. One Night. The Tour.” As its title suggests, the ambitious outing will see the band play five albums on each night of the tour.

    After kicking off with a pair of previously announced shows at Yankee Stadium in New York, The Jonas Brothers will then play shows in Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Phoenix, Denver, Baltimore, and beyond. Notably, the itinerary includes an August 25th date at Wrigley Field in Chicago, and a September 9th show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

    Update: The Jonas Brothers have added 50 additional shows stretching into 2024. The newly announced dates include 26 shows in North America taking place between October 18th and December 9th, as well as dates in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Europe in 2024.

    A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale for The Jonas Brothers’ newly announced North American dates begins Thursday, August 3rd. Registration is ongoing through Monday, July 31st. General public access opens on Friday, August 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Pre-sale tickets for The Jonas Brothers’ UK/European dates go on sale beginning August 2nd, while tickets for the Australia/New Zealand shows can be obtained starting August 4th.

    Tickets for The Jonas Brothers’ other upcoming tour dates can be purchased via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    The massive gigs come on the heels of Jonas Brothers’ recent Broadway residency, where they played each one of their albums — Jonas Brothers (2007), A Little Bit Longer (2008), Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009), Happiness Begins (2019) and their forthcoming LP The Album — over five consecutive nights.

    Jonas Brothers’ latest record, The Album, was released in May.

    The Jonas Brothers 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

    08/12 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium
    08/13 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium
    08/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    08/17 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
    08/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    08/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    08/25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
    08/27 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    08/30 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
    09/01 – Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
    09/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    09/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    09/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
    09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
    09/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    09/14 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    09/16 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
    09/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    09/22 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
    09/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    09/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    09/26 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
    09/28 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    09/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    10/01 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    10/03 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    10/05 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
    10/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    10/09 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    10/10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
    10/12 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    10/13 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    10/14 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
    10/18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    10/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    10/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    10/23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
    10/28 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
    10/29 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
    11/02 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
    11/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
    11/05 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
    11/07 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
    11/09 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    11/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena^
    11/14 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place^
    11/16 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre^
    11/17 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
    11/19 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    11/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    11/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    11/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
    11/29 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre^
    12/01 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre^
    12/02 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
    12/03 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    12/06 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    12/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    02/27 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
    03/01 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
    03/02 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
    03/05 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
    03/08 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
    03/09 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
    05/18 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
    05/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
    05/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
    05/22 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
    05/25 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
    05/27 – Lyon, FR @ LDLC Arena
    05/28 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
    05/30 – Krakow, PL @ TAURON Arena
    06/01 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
    06/02 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
    06/03 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
    06/04 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
    06/07 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
    06/08 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
    06/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    06/12 – London, UK @ The O2
    06/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
    06/16 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    06/17 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live Arena
    06/19 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
    06/20 – Belfast, IE @ SSE Arena

