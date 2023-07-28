Joni Mitchell has shared her new live album At Newport, commemorating her surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival.

Co-produced by Mitchell along with fellow Newport performer Brandi Carlile, the album features 12 live recordings. Throughout the performance, Mitchell and Carlile were accompanied by artists including Phil and Tim Hanseroth, Wynonna Judd, Marcus Mumford, Celisse, Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius, and Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes. The setlist includes Mitchell classics like “Big Yellow Taxi,” “A Case Of You,” and “Both Sides Now.”

Not only was Mitchell’s Newport set her first live performance in over 20 years, but it also marked a rare public appearance since she suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015. Mitchell’s longtime friend, filmmaker Cameron Crowe, wrote about the magic of her return in the live album’s liner notes. (You can get the physical version of the album here.)

“Mitchell emerged from the side of the stage, swaying smoothly, in fine summer-style with beret and sunglasses,” Crowe wrote. “Within minutes, the news had rocketed around the globe. Mitchell was back, sparkling with enthusiasm, delivering a tender and passionate set of 13 songs, ending with a joyful sing-along of ‘The Circle Game.’”

Re-live that magic by streaming At Newport via Apple Music below. The album will not be available on Spotify, since Mitchell pulled most of her music from the platform in 2022 out of “solidarity with Neil Young.”

At Newport Artwork:

At Newport Tracklist:

CD

01. Introduction by Brandi Carlile

02. Big Yellow Taxi

03. A Case of You

04. Amelia

05. Both Sides Now

06. Just Like This Train

07. Summertime

08. Carey

09. Help Me – Celisse

10. Come in From the Cold

11. Shine

12. The Circle Game