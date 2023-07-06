Julee Cruise’s Debut Album Floating into the Night Receiving Vinyl Reissue

Sacred Bones Records has announced a vinyl reissue of the late Julee Cruise’s debut album (and unofficial Twin Peaks soundtrack) Floating into the Night, out on August 11th.

The reissue will be available in pink and black vinyl variants. Pre-orders are ongoing. Watch the commercial Sacred Bones put together for the release below.

Originally released in September 1989, Floating into the Night was composed by Angelo Badalamenti with lyrics written by David Lynch. The lead single, “Falling,” was used as the Twin Peaks theme song, while Cruise performed another track, “Rockin’ Back Inside My Heart,” during a crucial episode in which the identity of Laura Palmer’s killer was finally revealed.

Other tracks featured in Twin Peaks include “Into the Night,” “The Nightingale,” and “The World Spins.” Prior to the album’s release, Lynch had used “Mysteries of Love” in his 1986 film Blue Velvet.

Cruise, who was also a touring member of The B-52’s, died at the age of 65 in June 2022. She also collaborated with Badalamenti and Lynch on the 1993 album The Voice of Love, which was reissued in 2018.

Floating into the Night Artwork:

Floating into the Night Tracklist:

01. Floating

02. Falling

03. I Remember

04. Rockin’ Back Inside My Heart

05. Mysteries of Love

06. Into the Night

07. I Float Alone

08. The Nightingale

09. The Swan

10. The World Spins