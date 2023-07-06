Menu
Julee Cruise’s Debut Album Floating into the Night Receiving Vinyl Reissue

Composed by Angelo Badalamenti with lyrics written by David Lynch

Julee Cruise on Twin Peaks (Showtime)
July 6, 2023 | 4:16pm ET

    Sacred Bones Records has announced a vinyl reissue of the late Julee Cruise’s debut album (and unofficial Twin Peaks soundtrack) Floating into the Night, out on August 11th.

    The reissue will be available in pink and black vinyl variants. Pre-orders are ongoing. Watch the commercial Sacred Bones put together for the release below.

    Originally released in September 1989, Floating into the Night was composed by Angelo Badalamenti with lyrics written by David Lynch. The lead single, “Falling,” was used as the Twin Peaks theme song, while Cruise performed another track, “Rockin’ Back Inside My Heart,” during a crucial episode in which the identity of Laura Palmer’s killer was finally revealed.

    Related Video

    Other tracks featured in Twin Peaks include “Into the Night,” “The Nightingale,” and “The World Spins.” Prior to the album’s release, Lynch had used “Mysteries of Love” in his 1986 film Blue Velvet.

    Cruise, who was also a touring member of The B-52’s, died at the age of 65 in June 2022. She also collaborated with Badalamenti and Lynch on the 1993 album The Voice of Love, which was reissued in 2018.

    Floating into the Night Artwork:

    julee cruise floating into the night vinyl reissue artwork

    Floating into the Night Tracklist:
    01. Floating
    02. Falling
    03. I Remember
    04. Rockin’ Back Inside My Heart
    05. Mysteries of Love
    06. Into the Night
    07. I Float Alone
    08. The Nightingale
    09. The Swan
    10. The World Spins

