Jung Kook’s “Seven” Claims No. 1 Spot on Billboard Hot 100

In a lovely victory for songs with absolutely zero ties to racially charged violence or drunken controversies, Jung Kook of BTS has secured his first solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Seven,” which features rapper Latto, officially debuted in the top slot on Monday, July 24th, shutting out recent offerings from Jason Aldean and Morgan Wallen.

With this latest accolade, Jung Kook joins bandmate Jimin as a BTS member with a solo chart-topping hit. BTS together previously hit No. 1 with “Dynamite,” “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat),” “Life Goes On,” “Butter,” “Permission To Dance,” and “My Universe.”

“Seven,” our recent Song of the Week co-produced and co-written by Andrew Watt, officially kicks off Jung Kook’s solo era — but there’s no word yet on when ARMY can expect a full album from the vocalist, dancer, and youngest member of BTS. According to Billboard, only eight other bands in history have seen multiple members achieve a solo No. 1 on the chart, including The Beatles and Destiny’s Child.

Had it not been for Jung Kook and Latto, Aldean’s latest single, “Try That In a Small Town” could have hit No. 1. Despite (or because of) its racist undertones and connections to an attack on anti-segregationist reporter in a small town in Jim Crow-era Mississippi, the track vaulted up to No. 2 this week. Meanwhile, Wallen’s “Last Night” was denied the opportunity to break the record for most weeks at No. 1.

In a happier corner of the internet, Jung Kook’s bandmates have been busy, too — Jimin received a shoutout (and guitar!) from Ryan Gosling, Ken himself, after it was confirmed that Gosling wears Jimin’s “Permission to Dance” suit in the new Barbie film.

Find the music video for Jung Kook’s “Seven” feat. Latto below, and scroll on for the full top 10 in this week’s Hot 100.

