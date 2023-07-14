Menu
Jungkook of BTS Simmers on Summery “Seven” featuring Latto: Stream

An addictive new release from one of the global group's vocalists

jungkook bts bighit latto seven
Jungkook of BTS, photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
Mary Siroky
July 14, 2023 | 8:15am ET

    Jungkook of BTS has officially shared his first global solo single — “Seven” is here, and it includes a fun verse from rapper Latto. Stream it below.

    Jungkook is no stranger to singing in English, as he does on “Seven,” having previously done so on BTS tracks “Dynamite,” “Butter,” “Permission to Dance,” and his 2022 collaboration with Charlie Puth, “Left and Right.”

    The playful track is catchy and inviting, showing off the vocal abilities for which the youngest member of BTS is known: “You wrap around me and you give me life/ And that’s why night after night, I’ll be loving you right,” he sings. Latto jumps in for the bridge on the track produced by our 2022 producer of the year, Andrew Watt.

    The music video for “Seven” features an appearance from South Korean actress Han So-hee, known for K-dramas like My Name and Nevertheless.

    To celebrate the release, Jungkook will be kicking off Good Morning America’s 2023 Summer Concert Series in New York City’s Central Park on Friday, July 14th. Update: Watch his performance on GMA here.

    With this release, the vocalist and dancer follows in the footsteps of bandmates j-hope, RM, SUGA, and Jimin, all of whom have released solo projects since the seven-member group announced their “second chapter” in June of 2022.

    Additionally, Jin released a collaboration with Coldplay prior to beginning the mandatory enlistment period required of all young men in South Korea; bandmate j-hope has since joined him, and all seven members of BTS are expected to begin the enlistment process before the end of 2023.

