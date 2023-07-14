Jungkook followed up the release of his new solo single, “Seven,” with a Friday morning performance on Good Morning America. The BTS vocalists performed “Seven” along with “Euphoria,” from 2018’s Love Yourself: Answer, and BTS’s smash “Dynamite” from a stage in New York City’s Central Park. Watch below.

With this release, Jungkook follows in the footsteps of BTS bandmates j-hope, RM, SUGA, and Jimin, all of whom have released solo projects since the seven-member group announced their “second chapter” in June of 2022.

Additionally, Jin released a collaboration with Coldplay prior to beginning the mandatory enlistment period required of all young men in South Korea; bandmate j-hope has since joined him, and all seven members of BTS are expected to begin the enlistment process before the end of 2023.

Advertisement

🎥 Esibizione completa di SEVEN a Good Morning America!!#JungKookOnGMA pic.twitter.com/vOen5G6JXg Related Video — BTS ITALIA 🇮🇹 SEVEN IS COMING (@italianarmyfam_) July 14, 2023

.@JujuChangABC asks Jung Kook what his @bts_bighit bandmates think of his new music: "They loved it!" #JungKookOnGMA pic.twitter.com/jqF98zjlo0 — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 14, 2023

Listen to the latest episode of Stanning BTS…