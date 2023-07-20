<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

As it turns out, Stanning BTS hosts Bethany and Kayla’s expectations of Jungkook’s “Seven,” featuring rapper Latto, were completely and utterly wrong — the actual song is even better than they could have been imagined.

“Seven” undoubtedly stands as one of the most explicit tracks to ever be released by an artist who originated in the K-pop world, but the BTS member balances out the track’s edge with killer vocals and an epic music video. Join Bethany and Kayla as they take a deep dive into the inner workings of the tune.

Listen to Bethany and Kayla break down the music, lyrics, and music video of Jungkook’s “Seven” on this episode of Stanning BTS. Then, join other ICONICs by liking, reviewing, and subscribing to Stanning BTS wherever you get your podcasts. ARMY faithful can also pick up the Stanning BTS T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop — available in two colors!

For July’s charity of the month, Stanning BTS is participating in Plastic Free July! Plastic Free July is a global movement that helps millions of people be part of the solution to plastic pollution, all so that we can have cleaner streets, oceans, and beautiful communities. It was started in 2011 by The Plastic Free Foundation out of Western Australia and has since grown into a worldwide movement. How can you get involved? Well, it starts at home with recycling and reducing the use of single-use plastics. When you’re out, try to avoid takeaway containers and plastic bags, swapping them for reusable options. Small changes can make a big difference! Join us this month and take the challenge to reduce or eliminate your plastic usage! Sign up and pledge your part here.