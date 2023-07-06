Menu
Justin Trudeau Begs Taylor Swift to Bring “The Eras Tour” to Canada

"Don’t make it another cruel summer"

Justin Trudeau Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (photo via The White House) and Taylor Swift (photo by Bob Levey/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights)
July 6, 2023 | 2:30pm ET

    Justin Trudeau has joined the list of political Swifties by asking Taylor Swift to bring “The Eras Tour” to Canada.

    Swift recently announced a 14-show European leg of the tour with Paramore on July 5th, prompting the Prime Minister to throw his country in the hat of possibilities for a run of stops.

    “It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon.” Trudeau tweeted, making sure to reference Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” “I Know Places,” and “Cruel Summer” in the process. At the time of publishing, Swift has yet to respond.

    “The Eras Tour” will now pass through major cities like Paris, Lisbon, Dublin, Munich, and more. You can find last-minute tickets to “The Eras Tour” over at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    In addition to Trudeau, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy recently dipped his toe into the Swiftie pool by dubbing the Taylor Swift ham, egg, and cheese as the official state sandwich of New Jersey. Previously, Glendale, Arizona was temporarily renamed “Swift City,” Swift was invited to be the honorary mayor of Tampa, and Arlington, Texas renamed one of its streets “Taylor Swift Way.”

