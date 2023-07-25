Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Going There with K.Flay: Creating a Connected Life With or Without Substances

Multi-hyphenate opens up about her sudden hearing loss, alcohol, and her mental health journey

Advertisement
going there with doctor mike k flay k.flay kflay hearing loss deaf alcohol sober
Going There with K.Flay, photo courtesy of artist
Consequence Staff
July 25, 2023 | 2:21pm ET

    Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pandora | Stitcher | Google | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    On this episode of Going There, host Dr. Mike goes deep with singer, songwriter, rapper, and musician Kristine Meredith Flaherty, otherwise known as the multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated artist K.Flay.

    Getting her start in the early aughts, K.Flay ‘s accomplished career continues with this year’s MONO, a record that, in part, covers her struggle with Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss and Labyrinthitis. Going completely deaf in one ear, Flaherty contemplated quitting music altogether — but as her batch of new songs prove, she persisted.

    Related Video

    She talks about these struggles and the complicated feelings that came along with them, as well as her experience of getting sober. Flatherty has a complicated relationship and history with alcohol, not leastwise because of losing her father to addiction.

    Advertisement

    “There was some point — and it’s hard to know exactly what that point was — when I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I want to be 10 feet outside of my brain, and there’s this stuff in a can, and it’ll help me leave.’ And that to me, I was like, ‘That’s not good. That’s not the point of this,'” she explains. “There was a period of time that I think alcohol did provide a connection, and then it stopped.”

    Listen to K.Flay talk about her battles with hearing loss and alcohol in the new episode above. Then make sure to like, review, and subscribe to Going There with Dr. Mike, presented by the Consequence Podcast Network and Sound Mind Live, wherever you get your podcasts.

    Those in need of mental health assistance can check out the Sound Mind Live resources page for a list of helplines, community programs, therapy links, and more.

    Season 4 of Going There with Dr. Mike is brought to you by AbbVie, who is driving the pursuit of better mental health. Over the last 30 years, AbbVie’s scientists and clinicians have worked to tackle the complexity of mental illness and today offer a portfolio of medicines and a pipeline of innovation that spans depression, anxiety, bipolar 1 disorder, and schizophrenia. To learn more about AbbVie’s work to support individuals throughout their mental health journey, please visit www.AbbVie.com or follow at AbbVie on TwitterFacebookInstagramYouTube, and LinkedIn.

    Advertisement

    This episode is also brought to you by Alkermes. Alkermes is a global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience with products that treat alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. To learn more, please visit Alkermes’ website or follow at Alkermes on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

dj white shadow going there podcast mental health interview

Going There with DJ White Shadow: Why We Are Not Broken and Optimizing Our Lives

July 11, 2023

juice wrld carmela wallace going there with dr mike podcast header cpn

Going There with Juice WRLD’s Mother Carmela Wallace: Turning Pain Into Purpose and Carrying the Rapper's Legacy

June 20, 2023

going there joseph podcast with dr mike anxiety stress

Going There with JOSEPH: Navigating Our Body's Response to Stress and Anxiety

June 6, 2023

going there with loren gray wellness mental health depression podcast

Going There with Loren Gray: Accepting All the Different Parts of Ourselves

May 23, 2023

going there podcast grandson optimism

Going There with grandson: Staying Optimistic While Running on the Hedonic Treadmill

May 9, 2023

going there with dr mike season 4 consequence podcast network

Going There with Dr. Mike Returns to the Consequence Podcast Network for Season 4

May 2, 2023

going there with craig owens bipolar horror movie bonus episode credit Rob Haberman Photography

Going There with D.R.U.G.S.'s Craig Owens: Coping with the "Horror Movie" in His Head

August 23, 2022

going there with Jewel, photo by Dana Trippe mental health depression

Going There with Jewel: Knowing the Tide of Mental Health Will Always Come Back In

August 16, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Going There with K.Flay: Creating a Connected Life With or Without Substances

Menu Shop Search Newsletter