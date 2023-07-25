<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pandora | Stitcher | Google | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

On this episode of Going There, host Dr. Mike goes deep with singer, songwriter, rapper, and musician Kristine Meredith Flaherty, otherwise known as the multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated artist K.Flay.

Getting her start in the early aughts, K.Flay ‘s accomplished career continues with this year’s MONO, a record that, in part, covers her struggle with Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss and Labyrinthitis. Going completely deaf in one ear, Flaherty contemplated quitting music altogether — but as her batch of new songs prove, she persisted.

She talks about these struggles and the complicated feelings that came along with them, as well as her experience of getting sober. Flatherty has a complicated relationship and history with alcohol, not leastwise because of losing her father to addiction.

“There was some point — and it’s hard to know exactly what that point was — when I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I want to be 10 feet outside of my brain, and there’s this stuff in a can, and it’ll help me leave.’ And that to me, I was like, ‘That’s not good. That’s not the point of this,'” she explains. “There was a period of time that I think alcohol did provide a connection, and then it stopped.”

Those in need of mental health assistance can check out the Sound Mind Live resources page for a list of helplines, community programs, therapy links, and more.

