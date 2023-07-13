Kathleen Hanna Announces Memoir Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk

Many a Riot Grrrl books and documentaries have been made over the years, but now, Kathleen Hanna, one of the founders of the ’90s feminist punk movement, is ready to tell her story in her own words. Hanna’s memoir Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk arrives May 14th, 2024 via the HarperCollins imprint Ecco.

Rebel Girl traverses Hanna’s upbringing and introduction to feminism and recounts her groundbreaking formation of Bikini Kill, the band whose “Revolution girl style now” ethos inspired the likes of Ian Mackaye and Kurt Cobain while making Hanna peers with Sonic Youth. The book also details her relationship with husband, Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys, her work in later bands Le Tigre and The Julie Ruin, and her battle with Lyme disease. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Hanna’s memoir comes as her music career enjoys a renaissance of sorts. Bikini Kill re-formed right before the pandemic and have continued to play shows, while Le Tigre are about to embark on their first tour in 18 years (grab tickets here).

Last year, Hanna joined her Bikini Kill bandmate Erica Dawn Lyle and the Raincoats’ Vice Cooler on the song “Mirrorball.”

Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk Cover: