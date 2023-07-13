Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Kathleen Hanna Announces Memoir Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk

Arriving in May 2024

Advertisement
kathleen hannah memoir rebel girl my life as a feminist punk
Kathleen Hanna, photo by Jason Frank Rothenberg
July 13, 2023 | 11:00am ET

    Many a Riot Grrrl books and documentaries have been made over the years, but now, Kathleen Hanna, one of the founders of the ’90s feminist punk movement, is ready to tell her story in her own words. Hanna’s memoir Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk arrives May 14th, 2024 via the HarperCollins imprint Ecco.

    Rebel Girl traverses Hanna’s upbringing and introduction to feminism and recounts her groundbreaking formation of Bikini Kill, the band whose “Revolution girl style now” ethos inspired the likes of Ian Mackaye and Kurt Cobain while making Hanna peers with Sonic Youth. The book also details her relationship with husband, Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys, her work in later bands Le Tigre and The Julie Ruin, and her battle with Lyme disease. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Hanna’s memoir comes as her music career enjoys a renaissance of sorts. Bikini Kill re-formed right before the pandemic and have continued to play shows, while Le Tigre are about to embark on their first tour in 18 years (grab tickets here).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Last year, Hanna joined her Bikini Kill bandmate Erica Dawn Lyle and the Raincoats’ Vice Cooler on the song “Mirrorball.”

    Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk Cover: 

    kathleen hanna memoir rebel girl my life as a feminist punk cover

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

queen debut album 50th anniversary freddie mercury brian may roger taylor

On Queen’s Self-Titled Debut Album, A Group of Nobodies Willed Themselves to Stardom

July 13, 2023

billie eilish barbie soundtrack what was i made for new song video stream

Billie Eilish Shares "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie Soundtrack: Stream

July 13, 2023

paramore 9 year old fan misery business hayley williams pop punk live music news watch

Paramore Sing "Misery Business" with 9-Year-Old Fan at Houston Show: Watch

July 13, 2023

nothing more jonny hawkins statement

Nothing More Singer Jonny Hawkins Faced Charges for Running Over Girlfriend with Truck

July 13, 2023

the streets the darker the shadow the brighter the light

The Streets Announces New Album The Darker the Shadow, the Brighter the Light, Shares New Song: Stream

July 13, 2023

playboi carti antagonist tour fall 2023 how to buy tickets

How to Get Tickets to Playboi Carti's 2023 "Antagonist Tour"

July 12, 2023

carin leon tickets 2023 tour Colmillo de Leche presale onsale live dates buy seats how to

How to Get Tickets to Carin León's 2023 Tour

July 12, 2023

kid rock selling bud light nashville bar boycott

Kid Rock Is Still Selling Bud Light at His Bar in Nashville

July 12, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kathleen Hanna Announces Memoir Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk

Menu Shop Search Newsletter