<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

After 20 years apart, Dogstar are back, as the trio of Keanu Reeves, Bret Domrose, and Robert Mailhouse have reunited for a fresh album and tour. They sit down with Kyle Meredith to talk about their new single, “Everything Turns Around,” and the rest of the songs featured on their upcoming album, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees.

The band chats about what led them to make new music, how their ’90s songs feel like a different band, and the artists of the ’70s and ’80s that influenced their new sound. Reeves goes on to mention how much he’s enjoying the band Alvvays before gushing over the importance of The Jesus and Mary Chain’s Psychocandy, while Bret and Robert recount a recent Neil Young show they attended. All three then tell the story of the time they opened for one of their heroes, David Bowie.

Advertisement

Related Video

Discussing the themes of the new LP, Reeves says, “Each song has its own individuality and its own story, a beginning, middle, and an end, or a context. When I was looking at the lyrics, it felt like it was from this one point of view but different versions of the same point of view. Like how we all are: There’s one relationship like this, this is one thing I look for or yearn for, this is another thing that happened to me. So it felt like it had a central character, but just different parts of that character in life, emotionally.”

The band also previews their fast-approaching show at The Roxy and their upcoming reunion tour. Grab tickets for the recently announced dates here once they go on sale on Friday, July 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time, then check for deals and seats to sold-out shows here.

Listen to Keanu Reeves and Dogstar talk about “Everything Turns Around” and more in the new episode above or watch below via YouTube. Please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.