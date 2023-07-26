Menu
"At the end, of course!"

Kenzie, photo by Katia Temkin
Consequence Staff
July 26, 2023 | 5:28pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Singer and actor Kenzie was home-schooled, so she didn’t have a typical high school experience. As a result, teen movies struck a particularly impactful chord — and 10 Things I Hate About You was at the top of the list.

    On this episode of The Spark Parade, Kenzie gushes over the characters, the love story, and all of the stereotypical late ’90s high school drama. The movie continues to bring her massive amounts of joy, and she rewatches it whenever she gets a chance.

    “I feel like 10 Things I Hate About You was just kind of like me growing up,” she explains. “That’s what I want to be in life. That’s how I want my relationship to be — at the end of course!”

    Listen to Kenzie chat about 10 Things I Hate About You and more in this episode of The Spark Parade. Please also take the time to like, review, and subscribe to The Spark Parade wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

    Host Adam Unze (The Opus) explores creativity in all its forms on The Spark Parade by asking musicians, artists, comedians, and other creators to share the single cultural work that has most inspired them. Whether it comes from the world of music, film, comedy, visual art, or literature, we all have something that sparks our own creative desires. On The Spark Parade, guests reveal the single piece of art that ignites within them to fire of creation.

