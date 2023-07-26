<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Singer and actor Kenzie was home-schooled, so she didn’t have a typical high school experience. As a result, teen movies struck a particularly impactful chord — and 10 Things I Hate About You was at the top of the list.

On this episode of The Spark Parade, Kenzie gushes over the characters, the love story, and all of the stereotypical late ’90s high school drama. The movie continues to bring her massive amounts of joy, and she rewatches it whenever she gets a chance.

“I feel like 10 Things I Hate About You was just kind of like me growing up,” she explains. “That’s what I want to be in life. That’s how I want my relationship to be — at the end of course!”

