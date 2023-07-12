Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Kid Rock Is Still Selling Bud Light at His Bar in Nashville

The singer had previously suggested he'd be "boycotting" the beer

Advertisement
kid rock selling bud light nashville bar boycott
Kid Rock, photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage
July 12, 2023 | 5:33pm ET

    Leave it to Kid Rock to make a big stink about something in the name of “morals” only to keep profiting off of it. That’s what the musician is doing with Bud Light, which is still sold in his Nashville bar despite him previously proclaiming, and I quote, “Fuck Bud Light.”

    The hysteria started after Bud Light befriended transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, partnering with the internet personality for a marketing campaign and sending her a few custom cans of beer featuring her likeness. Kid Rock, like many other conservatives with nothing better to do, then took to the internet to prove that he is way more “triggered” than liberals have ever been, posting a video in which he shoots at cases of Bud Light with a semi-automatic rifle.

    Kid Rock was far from the only person upset with Bud Light’s partnership with Mulvaney. Travis Tritt took Anheuser-Busch products off his tour rider, while The Beach Boys’ Mike Love made a heavy handed comment about it before a recent performance of the “gender specific” song “Surfer Girl.” Unlike other conservative “boycotts,” this one has actually made a significant dent in sales; Bud Light was recently dethroned as America’s best-selling beer.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    To determine if these high profile anti-Bud Light messages translated to the real world, CNN reporter Ryan Young traveled to country music capital and conservative hotbed Nashville — where Kid Rock happens to own a bar — to see how folks on the ground feel about Bud Light now.

    While some individuals in the clip still refused to drink Bud Light in keeping with their transphobic politics, others, as one woman put it, didn’t “give a shit” at all about the controversy. Most interestingly, however, was that Young was able to purchase a Bud Light at Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse.

    “It is not clear if the ban had been lifted or if there ever had been one to begin with,” Young reported of Rock’s supposed Bud Light boycott. Nothing like money to make a man go back on his word!

    Advertisement

    For the record, Garth Brooks’ own Nashville bar will open just down the road from Kid Rock’s, and the singer has gone on the record as a supporter of diversity and inclusivity (with no stupid stunts to boot).

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

disclosure new album alchemy artwork tracklist release date

Disclosure Announce New Album Alchemy Dropping on Friday

July 12, 2023

bts beyond the story book memoir fan chant amazon bestseller

Fan Chant: Some Thoughts on Best-Selling Authors BTS

July 12, 2023

belle and sebastian the boy with the arab strap 25th anniversary edition artwork tracklist pre order

Belle and Sebastian Announce The Boy with the Arab Strap 25th Anniversary Edition

July 12, 2023

Paramore Beyoncé I Miss You Houston Hayley Williams cover watch stream

Paramore’s Hayley Williams Covers Beyoncé’s “I Miss You” in Houston: Watch

July 12, 2023

Janelle Monáe the age of pleasure podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Janelle Monáe on The Age of Pleasure and Upcoming Role in A24’s De La Resistance

July 12, 2023

Type O Negative Johnny Kelly Peter Steele passing

Type O Negative's Johnny Kelly Reflects on Losing Peter Steele: It Was "Devastating"

July 12, 2023

thee sacred souls bonnaroo 2023 the what podcast interview

Thee Sacred Souls from the Farm at Bonnaroo 2023: The What Podcast

July 12, 2023

Morgan Kibby GaHee Park Tipsy Lovers spark parade interview podcast

Morgan Kibby on the Delicate Intimacy of Gahee Park's "Tipsy Lovers": The Spark Parade

July 12, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kid Rock Is Still Selling Bud Light at His Bar in Nashville

Menu Shop Search Newsletter