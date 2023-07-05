Martin Scorsese has premiered the new trailer for his latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the non-fiction book of the same name by David Grann. It explores the murders of native Osage peoples in Oklahoma in the 1920s after oil deposits were discovered on their land, in a saga that came to be called the Reign of Terror.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone star in the film as Ernest and Mollie Burkhart, a married couple living in Oklahoma at the time of the murders. Robert De Niro portrays Ernest’s uncle, William Hale, a prominent cattle raiser on the Osage reservation. Meanwhile, Jesse Plemons plays Tom White, a BOI agent investigating the murders, and Brendan Fraser is cast as Hale’s attorney.

The film’s cast also includes John Lithgow, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion, along with musicians Jack White, Jason Isbell, and Sturgill Simpson.

Killers of the Flower Moon will premiere in select theaters on October 6th, before receiving a wide release on October 20th. It will then stream globally on AppleTV+.