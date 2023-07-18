Orange Is the New Black’s Kimiko Glenn Reveals Shocking Details of Actors’ Low Pay

SAG-AFTRA is on strike, and actors — like Orange is the New Black star Kimiko Glenn — are starting to speak out. In a TikTok that has since gone viral, Glenn revealed the shocking details of how little pay actors received for being on the series, and showed that her most recent residual check was only for a measly $27.30. Watch the TikTok below.

Beyond recent residuals, Glenn has shared even more details of the almost unimaginable economic circumstance the show’s actors found themselves in. “We did not get paid very well, ever,” she said in another video. “When I say ‘did not get paid very well’ — you would die. People were bartenders still, people had their second jobs still. They were fucking famous as shit, like, internationally famous, couldn’t go outside [because they were so famous], but they had to keep their second jobs because they couldn’t afford to not [keep them]. We couldn’t afford cabs to set.”

In response to comments trying to downplay the low residual amount by saying the actors were paid up front for their performances, she made one thing clear: “Whether or not we got paid up front, my tits live on in perpetuity — I deserve to get paid for as many fucking streams as that shit gets.”

The details from Glenn come just days after The New Yorker published an article overviewing the unfair compensation actors received for being on Orange is the New Black, which was a game-changing success when it first debuted on Netflix in 2013. With its popularity, the show set a standard for the streaming era. No longer were streaming sites just places to watch shows that have already aired — rather, they could actually be the originators of popular, new content. But contracts have not been updated to keep actors fairly compensated. This was one of the factors contributing to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

In another video, Glenn explained that this unfair exploitation isn’t unique to Netflix. “[Sharing the details of the residual check wasn’t] to out Orange is the New Black for some injustice,” she said. “The problem was: we were the first of its kind, so everyone was sorta learning as they went. Now it’s been 10 years… the fight really is to negotiate a great deal. That’s why a lot of actors really want to strike.”

SAG-AFTRA officially declared its ongoing strike on Thursday, July 13th, putting Hollywood in a historic situation as the actors joined the Writers Guild of America on the picket lines against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Last week, Deadline reported that one studio executive familiar with the AMPTP’s strategy shared that they’re hoping to “break the WGA,” and “allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses.”

In another video shared on social media, Glenn spoke about the importance of solidarity across unions and industries. “We’re going up against the people who are stealing money from us, and everybody,” she said. ”This is the fight we should all be fighting. We should be fighting together.”