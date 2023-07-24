Menu
Lacuna Coil and Fear Factory Announce October 2023 US Tour

With opening act Lions at the Gate and select support from God Forbid

lacuna coil fear factory 2023 tour
Lacuna Coil (photo by CUNENE) and Fear Factory (photo by Stephanie Cabral)
July 24, 2023 | 1:22pm ET

    Lacuna Coil and Fear Factory have announced the “October Dawn” 2023 US tour.

    The trek will hit 12 cities that month, kicking off October 13th in Atlanta and running through October 29th in St. Petersburg, Florida. Lions at the Gate will open all dates, and Fear Factory will not be on the bill for the final three shows (God Forbid will support the final two dates).

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for select dates starts tomorrow (July 25th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code LEGEND. Various other pre-sales are ongoing, with general sales beginning Friday (July 28th) at 10 a.m. local time. Alternatively, you can pick up tickets via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    The tour announcement follows the release of Lacuna Coil’s lastest single “Never Dawn” in early June. For the song’s release, the band teamed with board game designer CMON, which originally debuted an instrumental of the song as part of its Zombicide: White Death Kickstarter campaign.

    Commented singer Cristina Scabbia on the track: “First presented, in its instrumental version, in the trailer for Zombicide: White Death game, and then in its live version, during our last sold-out show in L.A., we’re so incredibly thrilled to finally unveil the full version of ‘Never Dawn’! This song is a fierce survival journey throughout grotesque and frozen lands, where the power within is the main weapon. Ignite the fire in your heart and enjoy the listening!”

    Meanwhile, Fear Factory continue to push ahead following the departure of founding frontman Burton C. Bell in 2020. The band’s current lineup features Italian singer Milo Silvestro.

    Below you see the full list of tour dates for the upcoming run. Get tickets here.

    Lacuna Coil and Fear Factory’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Lions at the Gate:
    10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
    10/14 – Knoxville, TN @ The Concourse
    10/15 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
    10/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
    10/19 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
    10/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
    10/21 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
    10/23 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    10/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
    10/26 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live *
    10/28 – Destin, FL @ Club LA #
    10/29 – St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live #

    * = no Fear Factory
    # = w/ God Forbid, no Fear Factory

    lacuna coil fear factory 2023 tour

