Lana Del Rey Target of Death Threats, Man Arrested

A Canadian man hailing from New Brunswick was arrested for making death threats against Lana Del Rey ahead of her performance at Festival d’été de Québec this past weekend.

Denys Mallet, 40, “knowingly made threats to cause death or bodily harm” to the singer during a period between January 1st, 2022 and July 6th, 2023, according to an indictment (via CTV News). Mallet appeared in court last Friday and remains in custody. He is due back in court on July 17th.

Del Rey performed at Festival d’été de Québec as scheduled on Saturday — which marked her first North American concert in four years. She is next set to play at Chicago’s Lollapalooza and San Francisco’s Outside Lands next month.

Related Video

In 2018, a Florida man was arrested after threatening to kidnap Del Rey. He was later sentenced to one year in prison.