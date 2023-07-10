Lana Del Rey threw some shade at her ex, Sean “Sticks” Larkin, during a concert at London’s BST Hyde Park on Sunday, July 9th by adding new lyrics to her 2021 single “Chemtrails Over the Country Club.”

During the performance, Del Rey reworked the song’s outro to allude to her relationship with Larkin in more detail and appeared to reveal that he married his now wife while they were still dating.

“He’s born in December and he got married when we were still together,” she sang. “Sometimes I wonder what his wife would think if she knew that I didn’t know anything/ He’s born in December and I’m born in June/ He’s born in December and he got married while we were in couple’s therapy together.” Watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

Del Rey began dating Larkin, a Tulsa cop and analyst on the now-canceled A&E show Live PD, in September 2019. When the Los Angeles Times asked the singer if she was concerned about criticism over dating a police officer, she described him as “a good cop” who “sees both sides of things.” The couple went on to make their red carpet debut at a pre-Grammys gala in January 2020, but split up just a few months later.

In his own March 2020 interview with The New York Times, Larkin confirmed their breakup and claimed they were “just friends” who “still talk and whatnot.” However, Del Rey previously made it clear that she didn’t view their split in the same light when she announced her latest album, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, on Larkin’s birthday in December 2022. “There’s only one [billboard] and it’s in Tulsa,” she wrote on her private Instagram at the time. “It’s. Personal.”

Last month, Del Rey kept fans waiting for her Saturday set at Glastonbury, where she took the stage 30 minutes late — a delay she attributed to her hair taking “so long to do.” However, she isn’t done making festival appearances quite yet; she has upcoming dates at Chicago’s Lollapalooza, San Francisco’s Outside Lands, and Festival d’été de Québec up ahead. Grab your tickets here.

