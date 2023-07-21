Lana Del Rey Works Shift at Alabama Waffle House

When Lana Del Rey said “I went to see some friends of mine down in Florence, Alabama,” she wasn’t kidding. The singer has inexplicably been living her best Southern Belle life lately, first getting her nails done in the state before working a shift at a local Waffle House.

Photos of the singer with a fan at a Birmingham nail salon made the internet rounds earlier this week. Now, fan-shot footage shows Rey making coffee behind the counter at Waffle House, even wearing her own uniform and name tag. It’s unclear why she took the “job” — perhaps it was a publicity stunt, or a way to connect with fans, or research for her next song. Maybe it was an escape from the man who was recently arrested for making death threats to the singer.

According to local publication AL.com, Rey didn’t seem to be in the area working on music; local recording venues FAME Studios and Muscle Shoals Sound told the website she hadn’t been a recent customer.

Check out the images of Rey in Alabama below. Her last album, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, arrived in March.

