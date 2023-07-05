Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Las Vegas’ $2.3 Billion MSG Sphere Shows Off Its Absolutely Bonkers Exosphere

The venue officially opens in September with U2's "Achtung Baby Live At Sphere" residency

Advertisement
MSG Sphere in Vegas
MSG Sphere, photo via Twitter
July 5, 2023 | 11:57am ET

    The $2.3 billion MSG Sphere in Las Vegas turned on its exosphere for the first time on Fourth of July. The 366-foot tall and 516-foot wide structure, featuring the world’s largest LED screen, illuminated the Vegas strip with a spectacular display of imagery.

    “The Exosphere is more than a screen or a billboard – it is living architecture, and unlike anything that exists anywhere in the world,” Guy Barnett, senior vice president for brand strategy and creative development at Sphere Entertainment, said in a statement. “[Tuesday] night’s show provided a glimpse of the Exosphere’s captivating power, and the possibilities for artists, partners, and brands to create compelling and impactful stories to connect with audiences in new ways.”

    The MSG Sphere will formally open in September with the launch of U2’s “Achtung Baby Live At Sphere” residency (tickets are available here). Inside of the venue is a 17,000-seat performance space featuring 580,000 square feet of LED paneling to allow for easy aesthetic changes for different performers, as well as 170,000 ultra-directional speakers meant to target audio to every seat in the venue.

    Advertisement

     

More on this topic

Latest Stories

lucinda williams stories from a rock n roll heart podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Lucinda Williams on Working with Springsteen, Learning from Petty, and the Brilliance of Dylan

July 5, 2023

slipknot continue corey taylor retire

Corey Taylor: Slipknot Could Continue Even If "I Wanted to Retire"

July 5, 2023

beyonce beyoncé Renaissance world tour last minute tickets united states north america

10 Reasons to Get Last-Minute Tickets to Beyoncé's "Renaissance Tour"

July 5, 2023

Suicidal Tendencies Dean Pleasants Heavy Culture

Heavy Culture: Suicidal Tendencies' Dean Pleasants Talks Upbringing, Jimi Hendrix, and More

July 5, 2023

Motley Crue Mick Mars

Mick Mars Says Mötley Crüe Bandmates Didn't Speak with Him During 2022 Tour

July 5, 2023

dolly parton ai hologram comments quote

Dolly Parton Not Interested in AI Hologram: "I Don't Want to Leave My Soul Here on Earth"

July 5, 2023

Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams

Taylor Swift Announces International Dates for "The Eras Tour" with Paramore as Special Guest

July 5, 2023

adele throwing shit onstage concert vegas residency quoteworthy pop music news

Adele Warns Fans Who "Throw Shit On Stage" at Concerts

July 5, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Las Vegas' $2.3 Billion MSG Sphere Shows Off Its Absolutely Bonkers Exosphere

Menu Shop Search Newsletter