Las Vegas’ $2.3 Billion MSG Sphere Shows Off Its Absolutely Bonkers Exosphere

The $2.3 billion MSG Sphere in Las Vegas turned on its exosphere for the first time on Fourth of July. The 366-foot tall and 516-foot wide structure, featuring the world’s largest LED screen, illuminated the Vegas strip with a spectacular display of imagery.

“The Exosphere is more than a screen or a billboard – it is living architecture, and unlike anything that exists anywhere in the world,” Guy Barnett, senior vice president for brand strategy and creative development at Sphere Entertainment, said in a statement. “[Tuesday] night’s show provided a glimpse of the Exosphere’s captivating power, and the possibilities for artists, partners, and brands to create compelling and impactful stories to connect with audiences in new ways.”

The MSG Sphere will formally open in September with the launch of U2’s “Achtung Baby Live At Sphere” residency (tickets are available here). Inside of the venue is a 17,000-seat performance space featuring 580,000 square feet of LED paneling to allow for easy aesthetic changes for different performers, as well as 170,000 ultra-directional speakers meant to target audio to every seat in the venue.

The MSG Sphere was doing crazy stuff last night pic.twitter.com/bSXX0V5uB1 Related Video — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 5, 2023

Freaking Amazing! MSG Sphere the World’s Largest LED screen in Las Vegas lights up for the 1st time on 4th of July. There are about half an hour of different visuals. Looks epic in person! 🤯🌎 pic.twitter.com/dLzkhg6ju9 — Attractions 360° (@SoCal360) July 5, 2023