Laurel Halo Announces New Album Atlas, 2023 Tour Dates

Listen to first single "Belleville"

laurel halo new album atlas 2023 tour belleville stream
Laurel Halo, photo by Norrel Blair
July 12, 2023 | 8:02am ET

    Laurel Halo has announced a new album called Atlas, as well as a run of 2023 tour dates. The record is out September 22nd, and lead single “Belleville” is available to stream below.

    Halo began writing Atlas on the piano before she took up a residency at Ina-GRM Studios in Paris, where she transformed her initial compositions into the type of experimental music she’s known for. In addition to laying down guitar, violin, and vibraphone, Bendik Giske provided saxophone, Lucy Railton played cello, and James Underwood and Coby Sey contributed additional violin and vocals, respectively. The album will be the debut release on Halo’s new label Awe; pre-orders are ongoing.

    Kicking off later this month and extending until November, Halo’s 2023 tour of Europe and North America includes both DJ sets and performances specifically tied to Atlas. See her full itinerary below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    “Belleville” feels like something you’d listen to on a rainy day. Halo plays a gorgeous but melancholy piano that, thanks to something of a cassette tape hiss, sounds like it was recorded a mile away. A cacophony of processed vibraphone and Sey’s vocals briefly interrupt the melody, but the piano quickly reclaims its place front and center before fading out.

    Atlas follows Halo’s 2018 album Raw Silk Uncut WoodSince then, she’s contributed to Hypderdub’s 15th anniversary compilation album and soundtracked Metahaven and Rob Schröder’s film Possessed. 

    Atlas Artwork:
    Laurel Halo Atlas album artwork

    Atlas Tracklist:

    01. Abandon
    02. Naked to the Light
    03. Late Night Drive
    04. Sick Eros
    05. Belleville
    06. Sweat, Tears of the Sea
    07. Atlas
    08. Reading the Air
    09. You Burn Me
    10. Earthbound

    Laurel Halo 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/21 — New York, NY @ Elsewhere *
    07/22 — Chicago, IL @ Smartbar *
    08/04 — Berlin, DE @ Panorama Bar *
    08/05 — Brussels, BE @ C12 *
    08/19 — Oslo, NE @ Blå *
    08/25 — Lisbon, PT @ Lux Fragil *
    08/26 — London, UK @ Venue MOT *
    09/07 — Berlin, DE @ Atonal +
    09/08 — Dublin, IE @ Dublin National Hall +
    09/10 — London, UK @ Barbican +
    09/13 — Amsterdam, NL @ Muziekgebouw +
    09/16 — Bochum, DE @ Ruhrtriennale +
    09/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Making Time Festival *
    11/03 — Iowa City, IA @ FEaST Festival +
    11/05 — Chicago, IL @ Bond Chapel +
    11/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Sanctuary of the First Unitarian Church +
    11/09 — New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rouge +
    11/11 — New York, NY @ Public Records *
    11/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room +

    * = DJ set
    + = Laurel Halo presents Atlas Live

