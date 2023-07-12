Laurel Halo Announces New Album Atlas, 2023 Tour Dates

Laurel Halo has announced a new album called Atlas, as well as a run of 2023 tour dates. The record is out September 22nd, and lead single “Belleville” is available to stream below.

Halo began writing Atlas on the piano before she took up a residency at Ina-GRM Studios in Paris, where she transformed her initial compositions into the type of experimental music she’s known for. In addition to laying down guitar, violin, and vibraphone, Bendik Giske provided saxophone, Lucy Railton played cello, and James Underwood and Coby Sey contributed additional violin and vocals, respectively. The album will be the debut release on Halo’s new label Awe; pre-orders are ongoing.

Kicking off later this month and extending until November, Halo’s 2023 tour of Europe and North America includes both DJ sets and performances specifically tied to Atlas. See her full itinerary below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

“Belleville” feels like something you’d listen to on a rainy day. Halo plays a gorgeous but melancholy piano that, thanks to something of a cassette tape hiss, sounds like it was recorded a mile away. A cacophony of processed vibraphone and Sey’s vocals briefly interrupt the melody, but the piano quickly reclaims its place front and center before fading out.

Atlas follows Halo’s 2018 album Raw Silk Uncut Wood. Since then, she’s contributed to Hypderdub’s 15th anniversary compilation album and soundtracked Metahaven and Rob Schröder’s film Possessed.

Atlas Artwork:



Atlas Tracklist:



01. Abandon

02. Naked to the Light

03. Late Night Drive

04. Sick Eros

05. Belleville

06. Sweat, Tears of the Sea

07. Atlas

08. Reading the Air

09. You Burn Me

10. Earthbound

Laurel Halo 2023 Tour Dates:

07/21 — New York, NY @ Elsewhere *

07/22 — Chicago, IL @ Smartbar *

08/04 — Berlin, DE @ Panorama Bar *

08/05 — Brussels, BE @ C12 *

08/19 — Oslo, NE @ Blå *

08/25 — Lisbon, PT @ Lux Fragil *

08/26 — London, UK @ Venue MOT *

09/07 — Berlin, DE @ Atonal +

09/08 — Dublin, IE @ Dublin National Hall +

09/10 — London, UK @ Barbican +

09/13 — Amsterdam, NL @ Muziekgebouw +

09/16 — Bochum, DE @ Ruhrtriennale +

09/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Making Time Festival *

11/03 — Iowa City, IA @ FEaST Festival +

11/05 — Chicago, IL @ Bond Chapel +

11/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Sanctuary of the First Unitarian Church +

11/09 — New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rouge +

11/11 — New York, NY @ Public Records *

11/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room +

* = DJ set

+ = Laurel Halo presents Atlas Live