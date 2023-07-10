Menu
Lil Uzi Vert Topples Morgan Wallen with First No. 1 Rap Album of 2023

Marking the first rap album to top the Billboard 200 in 29 weeks

Lil Uzi Vert billboard 200 no 1 rap album pink tape morgan wallen
Lil Uzi Vert (photo courtesy of Atlantic Records) and Morgan Wallen (photo courtesy of artist)
July 10, 2023 | 4:49pm ET

    Lil Uzi Vert has scored the first No. 1 rap album on the Billboard 200 this year with Pink Tape, knocking out Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time after 15 nonconsecutive weeks atop the chart. Per Billboard, the Philly rapper’s latest effort moved 167,000 equivalent album units in the US for the week ending July 6th.

    Pink Tape is the first rap album to hit No. 1 since Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains in December 2022. The 29-week gap between chart-topping rap albums is the longest since 1992 through 1993, when Ice Cube’s The Predator was followed by Cypress Hill’s Black Sunday 34 weeks later.

    Uzi has now earned three No. 1 studio albums on the chart. Pink Tape was preceded by Luv Is Rage 2 in 2017 and Eternal Atake in 2020. You can catch them on a 17-city US tour this fall. Grab your tickets here.

    Proving that Wallen’s 2021 use of the N-word didn’t hurt his career, One Thing at a Time has logged the most weeks at No. 1 since Adele’s 21 spent 24 nonconsecutive weeks as the chart-topper from 2011 through 2012. Read our roundtable about the country music gatekeepers that have fueled Wallen’s massive success here.

    Next week, however, Taylor Swift’s re-release of Speak Now is expected to take the top spot in a landslide. Per HitsDailyDouble, the album is projected to move upwards of 650,000 copies, once again keeping Wallen from adding another week at No. 1. Amen to that.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

