Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Lil Uzi Vert Announces “Pink Tape Tour”

Stopping in 17 US cities

Advertisement
lil uzi vert pink tape 2023 tour dates
Lil Uzi Vert, photo courtesy of artist
Follow
July 7, 2023 | 12:00pm ET

    Lil Uzi Vert has announced a 17-city US tour in support of their latest album, Pink Tape.

    The trek kicks off on October 21st in Minneapolis ahead of stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and more. Uzi will wrap up the “Pink Tape Tour” with a hometown show in Philadelphia on November 22nd. See the rapper’s full touring schedule below.

    The general on-sale begins today (July 7th) at 2:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    Related Video

    The 26-track Pink Tape features Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, and Don Toliver, as well as unexpected collaborations with Bring Me the Horizon and BABYMETAL. In addition to the hit single “Just Wanna Rock,” it contains a cover of System of a Down’s “Chop Suey!” and samples of Eiffel 65’s “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” and WWE wrestler Shinsuke Nakamura’s theme song.

    Advertisement

    Lil Uzi Vert 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/08 – Munich, DE @ Rolling Loud Germany
    07/15 – Washington, DC @ Broccoli City Festival
    07/23 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Miami
    10/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
    10/23 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
    10/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
    10/25 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
    10/31 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    11/02 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
    11/03 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    11/05 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
    11/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
    11/08 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
    11/09 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    11/10 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
    11/13 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
    11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
    11/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
    11/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

    lil uzi vert pink tape 2023 tour dates poster

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

enhypen tickets fate world tour 2023 live dates onsale presale code stream how to buy seats

How to Get Tickets to ENHYPEN's 2023 Tour

July 6, 2023

Eagles announce farewell tour

The Eagles Announce Farewell Tour with Steely Dan As Special Guest

July 6, 2023

Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams

Taylor Swift Announces International Dates for "The Eras Tour" with Paramore as Special Guest

July 5, 2023

Claudio Simonetti's Goblin

Claudio Simonetti's Goblin to Perform Dario Argento's Demons on US Tour

June 29, 2023

peso pluma ticket 2023 tour presale onsale new live dates doble p shows buy seats

How to Get Tickets to Peso Pluma's 2023 Tour

June 29, 2023

portrayal of guilt 2023 tour

Portrayal of Guilt Announce Summer 2023 US Tour

June 29, 2023

madonna postpones tour celebration serious bacterial infection health news 2023 pop music

Madonna Hospitalized in ICU, Postpones Tour

June 28, 2023

L7 In Your Space 2023 tour dates

L7 Announce "In Your Space" 2023 Tour Dates

June 28, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lil Uzi Vert Announces "Pink Tape Tour"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter