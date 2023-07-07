Lil Uzi Vert Announces “Pink Tape Tour”

Lil Uzi Vert has announced a 17-city US tour in support of their latest album, Pink Tape.
The trek kicks off on October 21st in Minneapolis ahead of stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and more. Uzi will wrap up the “Pink Tape Tour” with a hometown show in Philadelphia on November 22nd. See the rapper’s full touring schedule below.
The general on-sale begins today (July 7th) at 2:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.
The 26-track Pink Tape features Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, and Don Toliver, as well as unexpected collaborations with Bring Me the Horizon and BABYMETAL. In addition to the hit single “Just Wanna Rock,” it contains a cover of System of a Down’s “Chop Suey!” and samples of Eiffel 65’s “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” and WWE wrestler Shinsuke Nakamura’s theme song.
Lil Uzi Vert 2023 Tour Dates:
07/08 – Munich, DE @ Rolling Loud Germany
07/15 – Washington, DC @ Broccoli City Festival
07/23 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Miami
10/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
10/23 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
10/25 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
10/31 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/02 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
11/03 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
11/05 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
11/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
11/08 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
11/09 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
11/10 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
11/13 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
11/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center