Lil Uzi Vert Announces “Pink Tape Tour”

Lil Uzi Vert has announced a 17-city US tour in support of their latest album, Pink Tape.

The trek kicks off on October 21st in Minneapolis ahead of stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and more. Uzi will wrap up the “Pink Tape Tour” with a hometown show in Philadelphia on November 22nd. See the rapper’s full touring schedule below.

The general on-sale begins today (July 7th) at 2:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

The 26-track Pink Tape features Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, and Don Toliver, as well as unexpected collaborations with Bring Me the Horizon and BABYMETAL. In addition to the hit single “Just Wanna Rock,” it contains a cover of System of a Down’s “Chop Suey!” and samples of Eiffel 65’s “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” and WWE wrestler Shinsuke Nakamura’s theme song.

Lil Uzi Vert 2023 Tour Dates:

07/08 – Munich, DE @ Rolling Loud Germany

07/15 – Washington, DC @ Broccoli City Festival

07/23 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Miami

10/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

10/23 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/25 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

10/31 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/02 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

11/03 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

11/05 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

11/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

11/08 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/09 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

11/10 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

11/13 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

11/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center