Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Presley passed away from small bowel obstruction, a coroner has determined

Lisa Marie Presley attends the 2013 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee.
July 13, 2023 | 10:02pm ET

    Lisa Marie Presley‘s official cause of death has been revealed. The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley passed away in January due to a small bowel obstruction.

    A report obtained by TMZ from the Los Angeles County Coroner concluded that the obstruction led to the musician and philanthropist’s sudden hospitalization for abdominal pain and cardiac arrest before her death on January 12th at 54 years old. The obstruction was deemed to be a strangulated small bowel caused by an adhesion developed after undergoing bariatric surgery several years prior.

    Prior to her hospitalization, Presley complained of abdominal pain, fevers, vomiting, and nausea, but did not seek medical attention.

    A toxicology report found “therapeutic” levels of Oxycodone in her system as well as Buprenorphine, a medication that treats opioid dependence, and the antipsychotic Quetiapine. In late January, it was revealed that Presley had adopted an extreme weight loss regime in the months leading to her death including a cosmetic procedure that required a prescription for opioid medication. The coroner noted that no drug paraphernalia or narcotics were discovered in her home at the time of her hospitalization.

    Presley is survived by her mother Priscilla, eldest daughter Riley Keough, and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood. Her memorial service at Graceland featured musical tributes from the likes of Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, and Alanis Morissette.

