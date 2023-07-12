Live Nation Offering 4 Tickets for $80 All-In Package for Thousands of Summer Concerts

Live Nation is offering an all-in package of four tickets for $80 as part of its annual Summer’s Live promotion.

The deal is good for thousands of shows taking place in amphitheaters and clubs across the US this summer. That includes Beck and Phoenix’s “Summer Odyssey Tour”; Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ “NY State of Tour” with De La Soul; BABYMETAL and Dethklok’s “BABYKLOK Tour”; Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra’s “The Amplified Echoes Tour”; Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper’s “Freaks on Parade Tour”; and Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Country Music Festival.

The promotion also applies to upcoming concerts headlined by Queens of the Stone Age, Rina Sawayama, Pantera, The Offspring, The Smashing Pumpkins, Corey Taylor, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Disturbed, Mudvayne, Lamb of God, Måneskin, Ghost, The Chicks, Counting Crows, Boy George & Culture Club, Matchbox Twenty, Yellowcard, Zac Brown Band, and more.

Live Nation’s Summer’s Live promotion runs July 19th through August 1st, 2023, or while tickets last. You can find a full list of eligible shows in your area here.