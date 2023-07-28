Menu
Lizzo Debuts “Lizzolas” While Visiting Hobbiton: Watch

One Lizzo to rule them all

lizzo lizzolas watch lord of the rings music pop news
Lizzolas, photo via Instagram
July 28, 2023 | 12:40pm ET

    When in Hobbiton, do as the elves do. Lizzo recently stopped by the New Zealand attraction — best known as a major filming location for the Lord of the Rings franchise — and made the most of the occasion, cosplaying Legolas and performing the film’s soundtrack.

    “Lizzolas in her natural habitat,” Lizzo wrote alongside the video on Instagram, in which she’s sporting a green getup and bleached-blonde locks like Orlando Bloom’s portrayal of the character in Peter Jackson’s adaptations. She topped it all off by trading in her flute for a recorder to perform Howard Shore’s “Concerning Hobbits.” Watch it below.

    Lizzo has just a couple of international dates left on her headlining tour, and you can grab tickets at StubHub. Then, she’s set to headline Philadelphia’s Made in America festival this September. She also recently belted Radiohead’s “Creep” while out at karaoke.

    Related Video

    Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery is cooking up some new Lord of the Rings films.

     

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

