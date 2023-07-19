Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Lizzo Sings “Creep” at Karaoke, Feels So Fucking Special: Watch

"What does Lizzo do after her shows?"

Advertisement
lizzo radiohead creep karaoke pop alternative rock music news watch listen
Lizzo (photo by Alex Waespi) and Radiohead (photo by Heather Kaplan)
Follow
July 19, 2023 | 2:26pm ET

    Lizzo, a documented fan of Radiohead and regular performer of unexpected covers, flexed her pipes by singing the band’s hit “Creep” during a recent night out at karaoke.

    The “About Damn Time” singer shared a brief clip of her “Creep” rendition in a carousel post on Instagram Tuesday night, along with a caption that raised a rhetorical — albeit important — question: “What does Lizzo do after her shows?” Why, sing one of the biggest alt-radio hits of the ’90s, of course. (While donning baggy jeans and a t-shirt to suit the occasion.)

    But Lizzo hasn’t always made her love for Radiohead so apparent. In a Vanity Fair cover story last fall, she explained she felt the need to keep her more rock-leaning music taste “hidden” from her friends at her predominantly Black school growing up.

    Related Video

    “They were all listening to what was on the radio: Usher, Destiny’s Child, Ludacris, and I was into Radiohead’s OK Computer,” she said. “Because I didn’t want to be made fun of by my peers — they’d yell, ‘White girl!’”

    Advertisement

    In 1993, Thom Yorke sang “you’re so fucking special”; nearly 30 years later, Lizzo sang “In case nobody told you today, you’re special.” Coincidence? Check out the video of her doing “Creep” below.

    Lizzo has just a couple of international dates left on her headlining tour, and you can grab tickets at StubHub. Then, she’s set to headline Philadelphia’s Made in America festival this September.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

The Pretenders 2023 tour dates tickets Guns N' Roses

The Pretenders Announce US Headlining Tour

July 19, 2023

mondo generator death march

Mondo Generator (Nick Oliveri) Announce New Album, Unleash "Death March": Stream

July 19, 2023

jun seventeen psycho interview follow to seoul fan chant

Fan Chant: JUN of SEVENTEEN Talks Solo Song "PSYCHO" and Finding a "Charm of My Own"

July 19, 2023

Live Nation Offering 4 Tickets for $80 All-In Package for Thousands of Summer Concerts

July 19, 2023

poppy new album zig

Poppy Announces New Album, Shares New Single "Knockoff": Stream

July 19, 2023

harry styles daylight new music video official wet leg wet dream pop indie music news listen stream

Harry Styles Shares Official Music Video for “Daylight”: Watch

July 19, 2023

angel saint queen bonnaroo interview podcast the what

Angel Saint Queen on Going from Bonnaroo Fans to Performers: The What Podcast

July 19, 2023

mountain goats jenny from thebes new album clean slate song video stream

The Mountain Goats Announce New Album Jenny from Thebes, Share "Clean Slate": Stream

July 19, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lizzo Sings "Creep" at Karaoke, Feels So Fucking Special: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter