LL Cool J Announces “The F.O.R.C.E. Live” Tour with The Roots, De La Soul, and More

The 18-show outing also promises Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Queen Latifah, Method Man & Redman, and more

The Roots (photo by Ben Kaye), LL Cool J (photo by Heather Kaplan), and De La Soul (photo by Sven Volkens)
July 12, 2023 | 9:46am ET

    Hip-hop heads, rejoice: LL Cool J is about to embark on his first headline arena tour in 30 years, and he’s bringing a particularly stacked crew along with him. The rapper has curated the “F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live” tour, an upcoming traveling concert — a bit like his iconic Rock the Bells festival — that also promises performances from The Roots, De La Soul, Rick Ross, and many more.

    Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, “The F.O.R.C.E. Live” tour will feature 18 shows each with a rotating cast of supporting acts. Each night will bring LL Cool J, The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip to the stage, playing alongside a rotating cast of acts that include Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, and more. (Many of whom will also appear on the Rock the Bells Cruise going down this November.)

    “The F.O.R.C.E. Live” tour begins on August 11th in Baltimore, with further dates scheduled in Cleveland, Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, Memphis, Denver, Las Vegas, Charlotte, and beyond. Prior to the start of the tour, LL Cool J will headline the Rock the Bells Festival in Queens, New York.

    Tickets are available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    See a trailer for “The F.O.R.C.E. Live” tour and its full schedule below.

    Earlier this year, LL Cool J participated in a massive medley at the Grammys celebrating half a century of hip-hop.

    Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect the tour’s re-routed dates

    “The F.O.R.C.E. Live” 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/05 – Queens, NY @ Rock the Bells
    08/11 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
    08/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    08/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    08/18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    08/21 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    08/22 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
    08/24 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
    08/25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    08/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Casino Amphitheater
    08/29 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    09/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
    09/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    09/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    09/10 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    10/15 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    11/19 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

