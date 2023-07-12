Hip-hop heads, rejoice: LL Cool J is about to embark on his first headline arena tour in 30 years, and he’s bringing a particularly stacked crew along with him. The rapper has curated the “F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live” tour, an upcoming traveling concert — a bit like his iconic Rock the Bells festival — that also promises performances from The Roots, De La Soul, Rick Ross, and many more.

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, “The F.O.R.C.E. Live” tour will feature 18 shows each with a rotating cast of supporting acts. Each night will bring LL Cool J, The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip to the stage, playing alongside a rotating cast of acts that include Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, and more. (Many of whom will also appear on the Rock the Bells Cruise going down this November.)

“The F.O.R.C.E. Live” tour begins on August 11th in Baltimore, with further dates scheduled in Cleveland, Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, Memphis, Denver, Las Vegas, Charlotte, and beyond. Prior to the start of the tour, LL Cool J will headline the Rock the Bells Festival in Queens, New York.

See a trailer for “The F.O.R.C.E. Live” tour and its full schedule below.

Earlier this year, LL Cool J participated in a massive medley at the Grammys celebrating half a century of hip-hop.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect the tour’s re-routed dates

“The F.O.R.C.E. Live” 2023 Tour Dates:

08/05 – Queens, NY @ Rock the Bells

08/11 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

08/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/21 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/22 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

08/24 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

08/25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Casino Amphitheater

08/29 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

09/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

09/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

09/10 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/15 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

11/19 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden