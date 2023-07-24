Punk supergroup L.S. Dunes released their LEGO-themed video for “Grey Veins” last month. Now, LEGO has apparently contacted the band’s label Fantasy Records to remove the clip.

Frank Iero, of My Chemical Romance fame and a guitarist in L.S. Dunes, took to social media to issue a statement regarding LEGO’s legal action. More than anything, Iero was offended that a company that encourages creativity such as LEGO, of which he’s been a lifelong loyal customer, would try to stamp out one his own creative endeavors.

Along with photos of his LEGO VIP card and pics from LEGOLAND as proof of his dedication to the tiny bricks, Iero posted the following open letter to LEGO on Twitter:

“Dear @lego, why are you having your lawyers call my record label (@fantasyrecords) and demand we take down the @LSDunes music video we made for our song Grey Veins?” wrote Iero.

As a card carrying Lego VIP and lifelong creator and builder I am hurt and wildly confused. I have spent more hours than I can calculate, not to mention thousands upon thousands of dollars over the years, buying and building your sets as a child, a teenager, a semi-adult, and now as a dad who builds with his son. An eleven year old who loves Legos more than anyone I have ever met, and even made us dedicate a room in our house to building them. My family and I have vacationed at Legoland and my other band has been voted into your Lego Ideas program by 10k supporters as a potential future build set.

I love your company because you gave us bricks and taught us we didn’t have to accept the world as it was, we could see what was possible and build it ourselves. I have taken that inspiration and created a universe of my own and now you want to squash it, why?

Let Creators Create.

Have your people stop calling my people.

Spread kindness, spread the creativity, spread the word.

Leggo My Lego.”

Legality wise, it would be a matter of whether or not the use of LEGOs in the “Grey Veins” video falls under fair use; or whether the clip violated LEGO’s trademark clause.

Per the LEGO website: “We can’t allow the use of LEGO copyright materials such as brand names, logos and trademarks like the 2×4 brick or the LEGO minifigure for commercial purposes such as promotional campaigns, marketing and PR. This also applies to items such as building instructions and parts.”

The clip does prominently feature LEGO minifigures. As of now, you can still watch it via YouTube below.

In addition to Iero, L.S. Dunes’ lineup includes Circa Survive singer Anthony Green, Coheed and Cambria guitarist Travis Stever, and two members of Thursday: drummer Tucker Rule and bassist Tim Payne. The band is currently in the midst of a US tour, which runs through an August 11th show in Garden Grove, California. Tickets are available here.