Lucinda Williams Announces Fall 2023 Tour

Lucinda Williams has mapped out a run of Fall 2023 tour dates in support of her latest album, Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart.
The “Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets” tour is described as a multimedia experience in which Williams will both perform songs from throughout her discography and share stories and anecdotes with the audience. It kicks off on October 7th in Nashville and will make subsequent stops in St. Louis, Kansas City, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, and New York City before wrapping up in Red Bank, New Jersey on October 29th. See her full touring schedule below, and grab tickets here.
Ahead of the fall tour, Williams has a residency at a Minneapolis jazz club, a handful of co-headlining dates with Big Thief, and her own headlining show in Los Angeles. She’s scheduled to head out to Europe and the UK in support of the album early next year.
Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart was recorded while Williams was recovering from a stroke she suffered a few years back and features backing vocals from Bruce Springsteen, Margo Price, Angel Olsen, Tommy Stinson, Jeremy Ivey, and more. She recently spoke about the project with Kyle Meredith.
Get Lucinda Williams Tickets Here
Lucinda Williams 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
07/22 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
07/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota Jazz Club
07/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota Jazz Club
07/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota Jazz Club
07/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota Jazz Club
07/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota Jazz Club
07/31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks *
08/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre *
08/04 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *
08/05 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *
08/08 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *
08/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford Theatre
10/07 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman Auditorium
10/08 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon Concert Hall
10/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
10/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
10/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/15 – Carmel, IN @ The Palladium
10/17 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
10/18 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/19 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
10/21 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
10/22 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
10/24 – Tysons, VA @ Capital One Hall
10/27 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
10/28 – Albany, NY @ Hart Theatre at the Egg
10/29 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
12/02-06 – Puerto Aventuras, MX @ Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky
02/04-10 – Miami, FL @ Outlaw Country Cruise
02/27 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
02/29 – London, UK @ Indigo at The O2
03/01 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Town Hall
03/02 – Holmfirth, UK @ Picturedrome
03/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
03/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle Hamburg
03/06 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s Neue Welt
03/08 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
03/09 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
03/11 – Munich, DE @ WERK7 Theatre
03/12 – Vienna, AT @ Theater Akzent
03/14 – Bern, CH @ Bierhübeli
03/15 – Chiari, IT @ Palasport San Bernardino
* = w/ Big Thief