Lucinda Williams Announces Fall 2023 Tour

Lucinda Williams has mapped out a run of Fall 2023 tour dates in support of her latest album, Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart.

The “Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets” tour is described as a multimedia experience in which Williams will both perform songs from throughout her discography and share stories and anecdotes with the audience. It kicks off on October 7th in Nashville and will make subsequent stops in St. Louis, Kansas City, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, and New York City before wrapping up in Red Bank, New Jersey on October 29th. See her full touring schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Ahead of the fall tour, Williams has a residency at a Minneapolis jazz club, a handful of co-headlining dates with Big Thief, and her own headlining show in Los Angeles. She’s scheduled to head out to Europe and the UK in support of the album early next year.

Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart was recorded while Williams was recovering from a stroke she suffered a few years back and features backing vocals from Bruce Springsteen, Margo Price, Angel Olsen, Tommy Stinson, Jeremy Ivey, and more. She recently spoke about the project with Kyle Meredith.

Lucinda Williams 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

07/22 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

07/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota Jazz Club

07/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota Jazz Club

07/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota Jazz Club

07/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota Jazz Club

07/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota Jazz Club

07/31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks *

08/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre *

08/04 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

08/05 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

08/08 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

08/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford Theatre

10/07 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman Auditorium

10/08 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon Concert Hall

10/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

10/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

10/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/15 – Carmel, IN @ The Palladium

10/17 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

10/18 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/19 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

10/21 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/22 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

10/24 – Tysons, VA @ Capital One Hall

10/27 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

10/28 – Albany, NY @ Hart Theatre at the Egg

10/29 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

12/02-06 – Puerto Aventuras, MX @ Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky

02/04-10 – Miami, FL @ Outlaw Country Cruise

02/27 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

02/29 – London, UK @ Indigo at The O2

03/01 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Town Hall

03/02 – Holmfirth, UK @ Picturedrome

03/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

03/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle Hamburg

03/06 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s Neue Welt

03/08 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

03/09 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

03/11 – Munich, DE @ WERK7 Theatre

03/12 – Vienna, AT @ Theater Akzent

03/14 – Bern, CH @ Bierhübeli

03/15 – Chiari, IT @ Palasport San Bernardino

* = w/ Big Thief