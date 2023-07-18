Menu
Lucinda Williams Announces Fall 2023 Tour

In support of her latest album, Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart.

lucinda williams fall 2023 don't tell anybody the secrets tour
Lucinda Williams, photo by Danny Clinch
July 18, 2023 | 5:00pm ET

    Lucinda Williams has mapped out a run of Fall 2023 tour dates in support of her latest album, Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart.

    The “Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets” tour is described as a multimedia experience in which Williams will both perform songs from throughout her discography and share stories and anecdotes with the audience. It kicks off on October 7th in Nashville and will make subsequent stops in St. Louis, Kansas City, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, and New York City before wrapping up in Red Bank, New Jersey on October 29th. See her full touring schedule below, and grab tickets here.

    Ahead of the fall tour, Williams has a residency at a Minneapolis jazz club, a handful of co-headlining dates with Big Thief, and her own headlining show in Los Angeles. She’s scheduled to head out to Europe and the UK in support of the album early next year.

    Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart was recorded while Williams was recovering from a stroke she suffered a few years back and features backing vocals from Bruce Springsteen, Margo Price, Angel Olsen, Tommy Stinson, Jeremy Ivey, and more. She recently spoke about the project with Kyle Meredith.

    Get Lucinda Williams Tickets Here

    Lucinda Williams 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
    07/22 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
    07/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota Jazz Club
    07/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota Jazz Club
    07/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota Jazz Club
    07/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota Jazz Club
    07/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota Jazz Club
    07/31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks *
    08/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre *
    08/04 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *
    08/05 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *
    08/08 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *
    08/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford Theatre
    10/07 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman Auditorium
    10/08 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon Concert Hall
    10/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
    10/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
    10/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
    10/15 – Carmel, IN @ The Palladium
    10/17 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
    10/18 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
    10/19 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
    10/21 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
    10/22 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
    10/24 – Tysons, VA @ Capital One Hall
    10/27 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    10/28 – Albany, NY @ Hart Theatre at the Egg
    10/29 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
    12/02-06 – Puerto Aventuras, MX @ Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky
    02/04-10 – Miami, FL @ Outlaw Country Cruise
    02/27 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
    02/29 – London, UK @ Indigo at The O2
    03/01 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Town Hall
    03/02 – Holmfirth, UK @ Picturedrome
    03/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    03/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle Hamburg
    03/06 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s Neue Welt
    03/08 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
    03/09 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
    03/11 – Munich, DE @ WERK7 Theatre
    03/12 – Vienna, AT @ Theater Akzent
    03/14 – Bern, CH @ Bierhübeli
    03/15 – Chiari, IT @ Palasport San Bernardino

    * = w/ Big Thief

