Lush Announce Vinyl Reissues of Albums

The first time Spooky, Split, and Lovelife will be pressed on wax in years

Lush
Lush, photo by Matt Anker
July 11, 2023 | 9:28am ET

    The seminal shoegaze band Lush will see their three studio albums reissued on vinyl for the first time in years. Pre-orders for 1992’s Spooky, 1994’s Split, and 1996’s Lovelife are now ongoing ahead of their August 11th release through 4AD,

    Lush worked with engineer/producer Kevin Vanbergen to remaster their catalogue, using the original ½” production tapes to create new 24-bit masters. The reissues will be available on both classic black and ultra clear vinyl. Spooky and Split come housed in their original artwork, while Lovelife features art from their 2016 boxset.

    Additionally, Bandbox is selling a super-limited bundle of all three titles in exclusive colors (Spooky on orange vinyl, Split on yellow, and Lovelife on violet). The bundle also includes a special fanzine dedicated to the band.

    Following their initial breakup in 1996, Lush briefly reunited in 2015 for a tour, and they released the Blind Spot EP, containing their first original material in 20 years.

