Machine Gun Kelly Fulfills Fan’s Wish to Be Punched in the Face

"I got rings on dude -- that shit is gonna hurt."

July 5, 2023 | 5:48pm ET

    A fan of Machine Gun Kelly attended his set at Rock Werchter with a specific request: to be punched in the face by the pop-punk musician.

    MGK appeared hesitant at first, likely due to the potential consequences of striking the fan, who had traveled from Mexico to attend his show in Belgium. “Why do you want me to punch you in the face so bad?” he asked after reading the fan’s sign. “I got rings on dude — that shit is gonna hurt. I don’t know… it’s a lose lose for me. I don’t know if I’m gonna do it. I’ll consider.”

    When MGK finally did venture into the crowd, he sought to shield himself from liability by looking straight into the camera with the fan’s sign clearly visible. He then delivered a quick right hook. “I love you!” the musician said as he made his way back onto the stage.

    MGK later posted video of the encounter on Instagram with the caption: “Making dreams come true.”

    It’s unclear why the fan in question sought to be punched — though as a consumer of Machine Gun Kelly’s music, he was already a glutton for punishment. I kid I kid!

