Madonna Gives Update on Her Condition: “I’m on the Road to Recovery”

After being hospitalized in the ICU with a bacterial infection in late June

madonna health condition update road to recovery
Madonna, photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
July 10, 2023 | 12:53pm ET

    Madonna has shared the first update on her condition since being hospitalized in late June due to a bacterial infection. While posting to social media, the Queen of Pop said that she was currently recovering after being in the ICU and is focusing on “getting stronger.” She also revealed the status of her upcoming tour.

    After thanking fans for their “positive energy” and prayers,  Madonna wrote, “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life. My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour.”

    “I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show,” she added. “I hate to disappoint anyone.” However, Madonna promised to get back on tour as soon as she can by focusing on “my health and getting stronger.” Though the North American leg of her tour will be rescheduled, she anticipates that she’ll be ready to kick off the European dates in October.

    For now, it looks like Madonna’s “Celebration Tour” will begin on October 14th in London and continue to Barcelona, Paris, Stockholm, Berlin, Amsterdam, and more. Grab your tickets for those shows here, and stay tuned for updates about the North American leg.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Madonna Gives Update on Her Condition: "I'm on the Road to Recovery"

